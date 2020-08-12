The Society Season 2 Release Date, Cast, And Plot All Updates You Should Know!!

- Advertisement -

The society is an American web television series based on teen drama and mystery genres.

Most important, Christopher Keyser is the creator of the society series.

But, it will include many staring actors such as

Kathryn Newton, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Gideon Adlon, Alex Fitzalan, Olivia DeJonge, Jacques Colimon, Toby Wallace, and Sean Berdy.

Including Rachel Keller, Jose Julian, Kristine Froseth, and Alexander MacNicoll.

And Christopher Keyser, Marc Webb is the executive producer of the series.

But, the running time of the series around 50 minutes.

After that, It will premiere on Netflix’s online platform in the English language.

The Society Season 2 Plot

The story of the series based on the group of teenagers that intrusted to learn to run their community after the rest of the population will disappear.

But, the story starts with students that study at high school who return from a field trip that was cancelled but he found everyone is gone.

And the story will continue.

The Society Season 2 Cast

It will announce to most of the staring cast will reappear in the series.

But, it will include –

Kathryn Newton appears as Allie Pressman, Cassandra’s younger sister

Gideon Adlon acts as Becca Gelb, Sam’s best friend.

Sean Berdy played as Sam Eliot, Grizz’s love.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo acts as Helena, Luke’s religious girlfriend.

Jacques Colimon played as Will LeClair, Allie’s best friend

Alex Fitzalan acts as Harry Bingham, Kelly’s ex-boyfriend.

Kristine Froseth played as Kelly Aldrich, Harry’s ex-girlfriend.

Jose Julian appears as Gordie, a smart kid

Alexander MacNicoll acts as Luke, Helena’s boyfriend

Toby Wallace as Campbell Eliot, Sam’s older brother

The Society Season 2 Release Date

The first season of the series consists of ten episodes and released on May 10, 2019, at Netflix.

But, the second season of the series will release in later 2020.

The Society Season 2 Trailer