Violet Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Upcoming News !!!

Since Violet Evergarden made its introduction in 2018, fans are waiting for Violet Evergarden Season 2. Season 1 has been highly appreciated by international audiences. To clear your confusion, Devdiscourse talks about the Violet Evergarden anime series that dropped its finale two decades back.

The 13 episode series of Violet Evergarden is an adaptation by Kyoto Animation. The Japanese light novel was composed by Kana Akatsuki and exemplified by Akiko Takase. The publication series was created by Shinichiro Hatta, Shinichi Nakamura, Kazusa Umeda, and Shigeru Saito.

There are two more movies of the same franchise — Eternity and the automobile Memory Doll and Violet Evergarden: The Movie, which was released in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Reunite to Violet Evergarden Season 2, most of us know the story of this first Season left with lots of unfinished ending. The fans are waiting over 2.5 years to get another season that’s not yet been renewed. Regrettably, the production appears to require more time for Japan’s tough combat battle against the mortal coronavirus pandemic. Nonetheless, it appears production will certainly be back for Season 2 and will show the arrangement of this story.

If we believe several sources, the series developers are in talks to operate on Violet Evergarden Season 2. Kyoto Animation is working on the job as well as the scripts. The next season may fall at the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022.

The very first year left many cliffhangers. For instance — what occurs to Major Gilbert? Is he dead? Will Violet relates to Important Gilber’s final word? Fans are eagerly waiting to find these answers in Violet Evergarden Season 2. Some of the series lovers are anticipating Major Gilbert to be seen in Season 2 through flashbacks because he was executed in Season 1.

The official synopsis of all Violet Evergarden is:

“The story revolves around Auto Memory Dolls (自動手記人形, Jidō Shuki Ningyō): people originally employed by a scientist called Dr. Orland to assist his blind wife Mollie in writing her books, and later hired by other people who needed their services. At the current time, the term denotes the business of writing for others. The story follows Violet Evergarden’s journey of reintegrating back into society after the war is over and her hunt for her life’s purpose now that she is no more a soldier to comprehend the last words her mentor and protector, Important Gilbert, had informed her love you’.”

The major casts who can return to voice the character of Violet Evergarden Season 2 are Yui Ishikawa as Violet, Daisuke Namikawa as Gilbert Boganwilia, Kyle McCarley as Claudia, Minor Chihara as Erica. The other casts possibly will include Reba Buhar like Catalia, Takua Ingi, etc.