What Are the Penalties for a DUI That Results in Death in FL?

In all 50 states, driving under the influence (DUI) is a serious offense known to bring harsh legal consequences upon those convicted. The burden on the convicted person only compounds when the loss of life is involved in a DUI incident. Florida is one of the states that best exemplifies the relationship between DUIs with fatalities and throwing the book at convicted persons.

Penalties for DUI Manslaughter in Florida

In Florida, DUI manslaughter is a felony. The penalties are both significant and life-changing. The legal system aims to deter future incidents and protect public safety by making examples of those convicted of this crime.

Incarceration and Fines

Penalties include a minimum mandatory prison sentence of four years. This sentence maxes out at 15 years, depending on the circumstances of the case. Court-ordered fines of up to $10,000 are often included in such judgments.

Additionally, probation upon release is a known result of DUI manslaughter convictions. Extended periods of probation aren’t unusual, and strict conditions can be the norm. This includes stipulations like regular check-ins with probation officers, drug and alcohol testing, and restrictions on activities.

Restrictions on Driving

Revocation of driver’s licenses comes with the territory. DUI manslaughter convictions bring with them a minimum three-year driver’s license revocation. This revocation can be longer depending on prior offenses and circumstances. Offenders must also finish a DUI education program and mandated substance abuse treatment

Additional Consequences

Court-ordered restitution is often paid to the victim’s family. This is designed to cover medical costs and funeral expenses. Vehicles may be impounded or forfeited, depending on the specifics of the case. Judges have been known to require the installation of ignition interlock devices on the vehicles of convicted persons, as a condition of reinstating their driver’s license.

Beyond Legal Penalties

Legal penalties for DUI manslaughter are only part of the equation. There are significant consequences beyond the courtroom. Those facing these charges will want to be mindful that they’ll likely deal with one more of the following situations: