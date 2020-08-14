Bard of Blood Season 2 Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, Twist, And Everything You Need to Know !!!

- Advertisement -

Bard of Blood Season is one of the popular Indian web television series based on the action and thriller stories.

It is inspired by the novel named The Bard of Blood, written by Bilal Siddiqi.

Ribhu Dasgupta directed the Bard of Blood series.

But, it will involve many staring actors such as

Emraan Hashmi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Abhishekh Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sohum Shah, Danish Hussain, Kirti Kulhari, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and Gaurav Verma are the co-producer of the film.

But, Red Chillies Entertainment is known as the production company of the film.

It will premiere on Netflix’s online platform in Hindi and English language.

A Plot of the Series

The story revolves around the Kabir Anand, who works as an Indian Intelligence Wing agent.

But, he falls into the situation after his partner’s death by the operation.

After that, He started works as a literature teacher.

But, the four Indian intelligence officers are falls in the Taliban.

Then decide to take the mission and save the officer life.

And the story of the season will continue after where the last season ends.

The audience is also waiting for the release of the second season of the Bard of Blood series.

The Cast of the Bard of Blood Season 2

The showrunner will announce that most of the staring cast will reappear in the second season such as

Emraan Hashmi appears as Kabir Anand

Vineet Kumar Singh acts as Veere Singh

Ajay Mahendru appears as Rehmat Khatib

Sobhita Dhulipala played as Isha Khanna

Ashish Nijhawan played as Aftab Khalid.

Kirti Kulhari played as Jannat Marri

Abhishekh Khan acts as Nusrat Bashir Marri

Shaman Ahmed acts ss Qasim Baluchi

Jaideep Ahlawat acts as Tanveer Shehzad.

Rajit Kapur works as Sadiq Sheikh

Shishir Sharma played as Arun Joshi

Amit Bimrot appears as Nihar Gupta

Sohum Shah acts as Vikramjeet

And many others.

Release Date of Bard of Blood Season 2

Because of the pandemic situation that halted the shoots and postponed the release date till 2021.