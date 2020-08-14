Bard of Blood Season 2 Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, Twist, And Everything You Need to Know !!!

Bard of Blood Season is one of the popular Indian web television series based on the action and thriller stories.
It is inspired by the novel named The Bard of Blood, written by Bilal Siddiqi.
Ribhu Dasgupta directed the Bard of Blood series.
But, it will involve many staring actors such as
Emraan Hashmi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Abhishekh Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sohum Shah, Danish Hussain, Kirti Kulhari, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Sobhita Dhulipala.
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and Gaurav Verma are the co-producer of the film.
But, Red Chillies Entertainment is known as the production company of the film.
It will premiere on Netflix’s online platform in Hindi and English language.
A Plot of the Series
The story revolves around the Kabir Anand, who works as an Indian Intelligence Wing agent.
But, he falls into the situation after his partner’s death by the operation.
After that, He started works as a literature teacher.
But, the four Indian intelligence officers are falls in the Taliban.
Then decide to take the mission and save the officer life.
And the story of the season will continue after where the last season ends.
The audience is also waiting for the release of the second season of the Bard of Blood series.
The Cast of the Bard of Blood Season 2
The showrunner will announce that most of the staring cast will reappear in the second season such as
Emraan Hashmi appears as Kabir Anand
Vineet Kumar Singh acts as Veere Singh
Ajay Mahendru appears as Rehmat Khatib
Sobhita Dhulipala played as Isha Khanna
Ashish Nijhawan played as Aftab Khalid.
Kirti Kulhari played as Jannat Marri
Abhishekh Khan acts as Nusrat Bashir Marri
Shaman Ahmed acts ss Qasim Baluchi
Jaideep Ahlawat acts as Tanveer Shehzad.
Rajit Kapur works as Sadiq Sheikh
Shishir Sharma played as Arun Joshi
Amit Bimrot appears as Nihar Gupta
Sohum Shah acts as Vikramjeet
And many others.
Release Date of Bard of Blood Season 2
Because of the pandemic situation that halted the shoots and postponed the release date till 2021.