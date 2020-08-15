Home Top stories Celebrity Hocus Pocus 2 New Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest Updates You...
Hocus Pocus 2 New Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest Updates You Need to Know !!!

By- Utkarsh Pal
Hocus Pocus is an American television film based on comedy, drama, and magical stories.

Adam Shankman is the director of the film series.

And co-produced by Steven Haft and David Kirschner.

But, it will involve many staring actors such as

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw, Bette Midler, and Omri Katz.

Walt Disney Pictures are known as the film production company, and Buena Vista Pictures is the Distributer.

But, it will premiere on Disney Channel.

A Plot of the Hocus Pocus film

The story of the film revolves around the tells the Sanderson three sisters, such as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary.

But, she reveals the Sanderson sisters’ lifestyle that controls the souls of people for whatever she wants.

After that, some time ago, the problem started with her.

The second season will continue where the last season ends.

The Cast of the Hocus Pocus 2

It will announce that most of the staring actors will reappear such as

Bette Midler appears as Winifred Sanderson (Winnie), The oldest of her sisters.

Sarah Jessica Parker acts as Sarah Sanderson, The youngest sister of Winifred and Mary.

Kathy Najimy played as Mary Sanderson, The middle sister of Winifred and Sarah.

Omri Katz acts as Max Dennison, A teenager

Thora Birch appears as Dani Dennison, Max’s 8-year-old sister

Vinessa Shaw played as Allison – Max’s crush.

Charles Rocket acts as Dave Dennison, Max and Dani’s father

Stephanie Faracy appears as Jenny Dennison, Max and Dani’s mother

Sean Murray acts as Thackery Binx, A teenage boy

And many others.

Hocus Pocus 2 Release Date

The first season of the film release on July 16, 1993.

After that, the film received lots of appreciation and positive response from the audience.

The showrunner announces to release the second part of the film.

But, due to a pandemic situation that delayed the release date till 2021.

Utkarsh Pal
