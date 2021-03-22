Black Panther 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Update !!!

- Advertisement -

The plans for making a sequel for Black Panther were postponed after the lead actor in Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, expired in 2020 because of cancer. The Makers have come out of this tragic episode and are now ready to start the movie shoot. Know more about the launch date, new cast, plot, along with other details of Black Panther two below.

Black Panther 2 Release Date:

The movie unit of Black Panther had announced the release date as 6th May 2022 originally before the incident. Afterward, after Boseman’s loss and the COVID19 outbreak around the corner, we could expect the film to be released in July 2022.

According to the sources, the movie unit will shoot the sequences from July 2021 in Atlanta for around six months. The manufacturing is in full swing as three additional Marvel films are also around the corner for release.

New Cast for Black Panther 2?

The manufacturers have clearly stated they don’t have any plans to create the CG Chadwick since they have told in an interview that the sequel is intended to honor Chadwick Boseman’s legacy.

According to sources, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett are expected to return in their respective roles in the next part of Black Panther. The famed Mexican star Tenoch Huerta is currently in talks to play among the antagonists in the film.

The rest of the cast is still yet to be declared by the Marvel company. They must finalize the actor after the indexing procedure gets completed. So, stay tuned to your detailed throw of Dark Panther 2.

Black Panther 2 plot: What to expect?

At first, the author of the movie Coogler had informed the second part will be on the journey of T’Challa as a king. He wished to demonstrate the character of T’Challa until the Chadwick incident had happened. Now they can’t demonstrate the T’Challa in the next part.

So, the authors of Black Panther two will make changes to the script. Kevin Feige had mentioned that the manufacturers are focusing on showing more on Wakandan. The official confirmation of the plot is awaited. Stay tuned for further updates.