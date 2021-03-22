These Dhansu bikes launched in India before Holi Festival 2021, Know Every Updates About Price, Specs, And All Information !!!

- Advertisement -

If you want to buy a new bike before Holi, then this news of ours can help you a lot. Today we are going to tell you about those 6 bikes, which have recently been launched in the Indian market. However, most of these bikes are either update versions or special editions. Today we are going to tell you about the features and prices of these bikes. After this, you will be able to decide for yourself who will become this Holi bike of your dreams. So let’s have a look…

2021 TVS Star City Plus

The 2021 TVS Star City Plus has a red-black dual-tone color scheme. It has been given ETFi or Eco-Thrust Fuel Injection Technology, which has now made the bike up to 15 percent more fuel-efficient than before. It has a 110 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine, which generates a power of 8.08 bhp at 7,350 rpm and 8.7 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. Its engine is equipped with a 4-speed gearbox.

The ex-showroom price of 2021 TVS Star City Plus’s Roto Petal Disc Brakes in the Indian market is Rs 68,465.

Bajaj Platina 100 ES

The ES variant of the Bajaj Platina 100 has a spring-in-spring suspension for comfortable travel. It has tubeless tires. To avoid shaking, it has a 20 percent larger front and rear suspension than before. Apart from this, it has LED DRL headlamps and wide rubber footpads for better grip. The Bajaj Platina 100 is powered by a 102 cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, DTS-i engine that produces 7.9 PS of power at 7500 rpm and 8.3 Nm of torque at 5500 rpm. Its engine is equipped with a 4-speed gearbox transmission.

The Delhi ex-showroom price of the Platina 100 Electric Start in the Indian market is Rs 53,920.

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS

The new Platina 110 is now equipped with ABS (anti-lock braking system) feature. It is the only bike in this segment to get the ABS feature. Its front has a disc brake of 240 mm. The company claims that it has become the safest motorcycle in the segment. It was given 20 percent longer front and rear (with nitrox) suspension than before, which would cause less shock on pits and bad roads. It has an LED headlamp with an integrated DRL ABS-inducing analog speedometer.

The Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is priced at Rs 65,920 ex-showroom in the Indian market.

2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is available in the Indian market in both drum and disc brake variants. Many changes have been made to its 2021 model as compared to the older model. The new model is 2 kg lighter than before. Its maximum power has been increased to 1.5 bhp and torque to 0.6 Nm, after which it has become the most powerful bike in this segment. Its disc variants weigh 147 kg and drum brake variants weigh 145 kg.

The Delhi Ex-showroom price of the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V drum brake variant is Rs 1,07,270. However, its disc brake variant costs Rs 1,10,320.

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180

The Bajaj Pulsar 180 features a 178.6 cc, 4-stroke, SOHC 2-valve, air-cooled, BS6 compliant DTS-i Fi engine that generates a maximum power of 17 bhp at 8500 rpm and a peak torque of 14.52 Nm at 6500 rpm. is. Its engine is equipped with a 5-speed gearbox.

The Delhi ex-showroom price of Bajaj Pulsar 180 is Rs 1,07,904.

Yamaha FZ Series

The Yamaha FZ-FI and 2021 Yamaha FZS-FI are powered by a 149 cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve, fuel-injected engine that generates a maximum power of 12.4PS and peak torque of 13.6Nm. It has a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox.

The 2021 Yamaha FZ-FI has a Delhi ex-showroom price of Rs 1,03,700. At the same time, the price of the 2021 Yamaha FZS-FI is Rs 1,07,200.