BMW 5 Series New Car Launch Date, Specs, Features, Model, Price, And Know Latest Update Here !!!

By- Anoj Kumar
Modified date:
BMW 5 Series New Car: Germany’s leading car manufacturer BMW (BMW) on Thursday launched a new version of its 5 Series sedan car in India. Its ex-showroom price in Delhi will be Rs 62.9 lakh. The BMW 5 530 Series IM will come as the Sport model in the India-made 5 Series petrol trim option. Whose price is 62.9 lakh rupees.

Diesel in Two Models

In diesel, its two models BMW 530 DM Sport and BMW 520 D have been priced at Rs 63.9 lakh and Rs 71.9 lakh. The new version of the BMW 5 Series Car includes many new features like remote control parking, heads-up display, reversing assistant, parking assistant, and gesture control.

BMW 530 IM Sport Model

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said in a statement, “For over fifty years, the BMW 5 Series has enjoyed an unmatched position globally and has set a benchmark in driving. This series will now come in a youthful and smart style. ” The company said that the BMW 530 I M Sport model will have a two thousand liter petrol engine with 4 cylinders. Which will generate a maximum power of 252 horsepower and 350 Nm torque.

0 to 100 kmph in 6.1 Seconds

It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km in just 6.1 seconds. Apart from this, the BMW 520d luxury Car line has the power to accelerate from 0 to 100 in 7.3 seconds with a maximum power of 190 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque. The same BMW 530d model will come with a three thousand liter diesel engine with 6 cylinders, which has the power to accelerate from 0 to 100 in just 5.7 seconds.

Offer on Early Booking

On the initial booking, the company has announced that customers booking the new 5 Series online till July 24 will get attractive offers on limited units of the M Sport variant. They will be able to avail of up to 50% discount on a select range of 5 Series M performance accessories.

