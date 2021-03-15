Derry Girls Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Update !!!

- Advertisement -

After the launch of Derry Girls Season two on March 5, 2019, the third season was scheduled for launch in 2020 but the production was postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, there was a one-piece gap between Season 1 and Season 2.

Nicola Coughlan, who portrays Clare Devlin, has confirmed that Derry Girls Season 3’s filming will commence anytime in 2021. The Irish actress has said that”the new chapter will go on floors this year after being postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

She chose Twitter to post a GIF with the caption”Can affirm Series 3 of Derry Girls is filming this season and I can name damn wait.”

Nicola Coughlan also wrote that the COVID-19 has pushed back the filming of Derry Girls Season 3 several times” but frankly the storylines in this series would be the best we’ve ever done so that I can not tell you just how worth it the wait will have been”.

The Channel 4 series, created and written by Lisa McGee, follows a group of teenagers living in Derry, Northern Ireland, during the Troubles at Derry, 1990. Erin and her uncle Orla using their friends Clare, Michelle, and James (Michelle’s cousin) would attend a secondary school for catholic women.

Derry Girls has received a lot of awards and has been nominated for multiple BAFTAs. While Derry Girls Season 3 is under production, its release date has not yet been announced.

According to Cosmopolitan UK, all five women will return to reprise their roles in the third season. Saoirse-Monica Jackson will return as Erin Quinn, Louisa Harland as Orla McCool, Nicola Coughlan as Clare Devlin, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell as Michelle Mallon, and Dylan Llewellyn as James Maguire.

It’s also anticipated that Derry Girls Season 3 will deliver back Siobhán McSweeney as Sister Michael, the headmistress of the school that the girls attend.