Gotham Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest News !!!

The renewal of Gotham Season 6 is yet to be done and it seems highly improbable. Even though the series fans have a severe demand for its sixth season, nevertheless the possibilities are very less as the fourth season did not get a decent audience rating and consequently Fox declared the fifth year as the final one.

Gotham Season 6, according to many sources including Deadline, is not going to happen. The creators of the show are in no mood to get a renewal. Season 5’s finale showed Gotham after a period lapse having the origin story concluded leaving no scope for an additional extension of this plot. Thus, fans are proposed not to expect that the making of Season 6.

On the other hand, it’s also a fact that Gotham Season 5 barely left any query or cliffhanger in the finale. Thus, Fox already demonstrated during the renewal of Season 5 that it would be the last or final season, consisting of 12 episodes.

The creators believe there is no requirement for Gotham Season 6 because Season 5 showed David Mazouz’s personality as Bruce Wayne transforming into Batman. The audiences were mesmerized seeing Ben McKenzie’s personality Jim Gordon evolving into a mustached lawmaker as noticed in the iconic DC comics. Therefore, the founders believe they don’t have any plot left for another season as they have covered everything in the prior season.

There’s another vital reason fans must give us their hope for Gotham Season 6. When the finale of Season 5 finished, the series indicated a total of 100 episodes. Thus, there is absolutely no possibility for another season.