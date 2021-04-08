Real Steel 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And What We Know So Far !!!

- Advertisement -

For the ever hopefuls, it is a never-say-never property in Hollywood. I understand all too well how badly a sequel also real Steel’, the Robot–Rocky film using a beating heart and a father-son relationship at its center is needed. It’s under development, and that’s virtual that we have heard regarding the sequel over the greater part of this whole decade, that has only almost two months ago.

Let us face it, getting a sequel created in Hollywood is not as uphill a climb as it used to be back in the day, together with franchises being shaped out of fair fare left, center, and right. And with all the other films out there getting a sequel, I can fully understand how heartbreaking it must be for fans of the first film to be led on with promises, particularly now, nine years since the movie first released when there nevertheless are outspoken fans voicing the need for a sequel. Funny then, that brings me back into the times of the film’s release in 2011, where it was a surprise for every single one of us who sneaked into the film with lowered expectations and got out with a grin plastered across our faces.

The movie was shown to be better than anybody expected it to be out of the promos, and melded futuristic sci-fi, even if a bit in the kind of robot boxing, using a well-constructed storyline, well-written characters, and genuine emotion, and a kickass soundtrack. Strangely enough, the only visual out of this movie that does not leave me is of Jackman driving across in his truck into a sunset to the songs of’All My Days’ by Alexi Murdoch playing. In the memory of the same, I seriously, hopefully, wish for the universe to conspire in the favour of the actual Steel’ sequel, but until then, here is all that we know of the alleged sequel that has been under development for quite some time now. Read on.

Real Steel 2 Plot: What Can It Be About?

At the outset, I will just state that there hasn’t been a comprehensive negation on the discussions of being a sequel, however, regardless of the number of years that have passed. Nobody involved with the projects has said that the sequel most definitely isn’t happening, with director Shawn Levy even stating that he and Jackman have been since working on and waiting for a suitable script for the sequel.

“We’ve been quietly developing a sequel to deal Steel’ for three and a half a year. We’ve produced a few fantastic scripts but Hugh and I would only make it if the plot feels fresh, but also the character journeys feel refreshing, and we’ve found both but never at the same time. It is ongoing. I know the clock is ticking. This movie, weirdly, for a film that did well globally–it did fine domestically–but that the love for real Steel’ remains kind of exceptional as far as rabid fans who ask me all the time for another one. Hugh and I like that movie so if we could crack it, we will make it, but I have this feeling that we better make that happen soon, or honestly, the audience may not be there in the same manner. We shall see”, stated Levy.

“We better make that happen shortly” being the key phrase here, because quite honestly, so far so good, but a yet single film franchise has all the odds of the audience feigning interest if a sequel comes out following a decade.

Coming to the story component of it, the first movie, actually set in 2020, finished with Max and Charlie reconciling as father and son, while Atom, who technically lost the struggle being termed the people’s winner. The film could pick up following the real-time gap that has passed since the first movie was released, seeing as if it would make little sense to place the film even five years from then (2025), and additionally, since Jackman and Goyo playing Charlie and Max have dated considerably since then. What I’d like to see would be their bond each of these years later, using Max now a young adult, since the duo delves deeper into the world of robot boxing with Atom. Can I hear mods for our boy Atom here? Because that would be awesome.

Real Steel 2 Cast: Who Can Be In It?

In one of his many movies, Hugh Jackman was pretty vocal in stating how much he enjoys this movie, so we can safely assume he would love to return as Charlie along with Dakota Goyo as Max. Both Evangeline Lilly and Anthony Mackie have been busy with the MCU and the latter with Netflix, however, I would like to believe both of them would like to return in their roles if and when the movie happens.

Real Steel 2 Crew: Who Can Be Behind It?

Needless to say, since Shawn Levy has stated that he is working on a script behind the scenes, as long since it may be, he’d be envisioning himself to come back as manager. The greater than a logical decade gap between both movies also suggests we cannot predict different technicians working on the sequel if it has been made, apart from Levy.

Real Steel 2 Release Date: When Can It Premiere?

It’s just cruel for the lovers to have been kept waiting for nine years now, but looking at the current prospects of a movie, I’d say there’s much more waiting in store for lovers. Anticipate no earlier than a 2022 release date if Actual Steel 2 comes to fruition next year or so.