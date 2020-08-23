Home Car News Hyundai, Kia, MG, 4 Dhansu Cars Coming to India In Festival Season,...
Hyundai, Kia, MG, 4 Dhansu Cars Coming to India In Festival Season, Know About Specs, Picture, Mileage, And Every Update !!!

By- Anoj Kumar
Many new cars have been launched in India after the lockdown. In India, the festive season is not too far, so all the car makers companies are trying to capitalize on this opportunity. This year many new cars are going to knock in India. It includes bands like Mahindra to Kia. Let’s know about the cars that are going to come to India in the next 4 months.

New Hyundai i20

This company is one of the most popular cars. The company may launch a new generation model of this hatchback car in October. The new Hyundai i20 coming to the Indian market will be slightly different from the global market. The length of the Indian model will be less than 4-meters, while the range of the international market is 4,040mm.

Mg Gloster

It is the company’s much-awaited SUV. The Gloster is a full-size SUV with three-line seats. In the Indian market, it will compete with SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavor and Mahindra Alturas. It will be launched in India in the festival season.

New Mahindra Thar

This car was introduced by the company only last week. Mahindra will launch its Dhansoo offer, on October 2. Safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, river parking sensor, speed alert system, electronic stability program rollover mitigation, hill hold assist, hill descent control have been given for safety in this car.

Kia Sonet

The company recently introduced this car. Booking has also started in India for this car. This car is available in both the Tech Line and GT Line options. The car can be purchased with 3 engine options and 5 gearbox options.

Anoj Kumar
Anoj Kumar is the Editorial Director for the AutoFreak. Anoj has been consistently named one of the top Influencers and Author by independent organizations. He is a frequently quoted source in Auto-Mobile.
