If You do not have Money to Buy a Car, Then Take the Car on the Lease; These Companies Offer Attractive Offers !!!

In this era of the Corona crisis, if a customer is not in a position to buy a new car, he can lease it for two to four years. These days, car companies are hiring from small to big cars. Companies say car sales have been affected by the Corona, and the lease service is trying to mitigate that effect.

Last month, Maruti Suzuki, the largest car selling company in the country, started a car lease service. Now Toyota Kirloskar has also begun to a car lease service. Companies like Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai Motor are already leasing cars.

However, Toyota Kirloskar has started its service only for Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bangalore at present. Later, because of this scheme’s success, service can be started in other cities in the country. Anyone can lease a Toyota Kirloskar car for two to four years. These include the Glanza hatchback, Iris compact, Camry Hybrid, Innova Crysta, and Fortuner.

According to the company, the Glanza hatchback can be leased on payment of Rs 21,000 per month. Lease rates are still being decided for the rest of the cars. This includes car maintenance, assistance during road damage, and insurance.

Maruti Suzuki is leasing cars like Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Brezza, Ciaz. Maruti is offering cars on lease for two to four years. Baleno will have to pay Rs 23,914 per month for rental, Rs 31,513 for Ciaz, Rs 29,929 for Brezza, Rs 24,249 for Dzire, and Rs 21,344 per month for Swift.