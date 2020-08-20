Know About Fastest Charging Car, Charging up to 480 km in 20 Minutes !!!

- Advertisement -

Lucid Motors’ sleek electric car is coming. The company says that its electric car will be at the forefront of the Lucid Air range. The company has announced that its electric sedan ‘Lucid Air’ will be the fastest-charging electric vehicle. Lucid Motors claims that the Lucid Air electric car will be able to travel up to 32 km on 1 minute of charging. Accordingly, this electric car will be ready to go up to 480 kilometers on a charge of about 20 minutes.

Tesla is also left behind in case of fast charging.

It has used a 900-volt charger to charge the car so fast, which gives a peak charging rate of over 300kW. At the same time, Tesla’s V3 Supercharger provides a peak with a charging speed of 250kW. Tesla’s car runs about 24 kilometers after 1 minute of charging with this charger. Lucid Motors is partnering with Volkswagen’s subsidiary Electrify America, to build a network of fast chargers.

Highest range car after full charge

Lucid Motors announced last week that its electric car Lucid Air would run 517 miles (about 832 km) once fully charged. The range of Lucid Air will be 28 percent higher than the Tesla Model S Long Range Plus, currently the largest range-giving electric vehicle. Lucid Air will be introduced on 9 September 2020, and its shipment will start in the year 2021.

320 kmph top speed

According to the website of Lucid Motors, his electric car will catch a speed of around 100 kilometers per hour in less than 2.5 seconds. Regarding the top speed of this car, the company says that it is over 200 miles per hour (about 320 kilometers per hour). The Lucid Air Electric sedan will cost more than $ 100,000 (approximately Rs 75 lakh). The company will also bring low-cost variants of Lucid Air in the next time. According to Lucid Motors, the range of this car has been verified in Independent Testing.