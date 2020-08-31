Home Top stories Anime Series Know About Letterkenny Season 9 Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything...
Know About Letterkenny Season 9 Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything Latest Here !!!

By- Ashu Chauhan
Letterkenny is a Canadian tv sitcom created by Jared Keeso, developed and written primarily by Keeso and Jacob Tierney, directed by Tierney, and starring Keeso alongside Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett, and K. Trevor Wilson.

The tv series began as a YouTube web series titled Letterkenny Problems, and it was commissioned as a television series by Crave in March 2015. It debuted in February 2016, and later also aired on The Comedy Network.

The show follows the residents of Letterkenny, a small rural community in Ontario loosely based on Keeso’s hometown of Listowel, Ontario.

The Cast of Season 9

  • Jared Keeso as WayneNathan
  • Dales as DaryMichelle
  • Mylett as Katy,
  • K. Trevor Wilson as Squirrelly Dan,
  • Dylan Playfair as Reilly,
  • Andrew Herr as Jonesy,
  • Tyler Johnston as Stewart,
  • Alexander De Jordy as Devon

Plot for Season 9

The show involves a vast, diverse quality of characters. They’re engaged with every other whatsoever. So, each of them has its own set of issues and struggles, be it the farmers or the hockey players. Season 9 is set to be even and exploring with the figures. It is said that there will be struggles and many more banters one of the characters. And those humorous jokes will be the core of the series.

Release Date 

The announcement was made in June 2020, and we can expect it to be released in 2021.

Stay tuned for all the updates !!!

Ashu Chauhan
