The Rain Season 3 Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And You Need to Know Latest Update !!!

The Rain is a Danish post-apocalyptic internet tv series produced by Mosholt, Jacobsen and Christian Potalivo.

It premiered on Netflix on 4 May 2018. The tv show stars Alba August, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Mikkel Følsgaard, Lukas Løkken, Jessica Dinnage, Sonny Lindberg, and Angela Bundalovic, with Lars Simonsen, Bertil De Lorenhmad, Evin Ahmad, and Johannes Bah Kuhnke in recurring roles. The latter two become lead characters in the second season.

Here is everything you need to know about season 3…

Cast of Season 3

Rasmus (Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen),

Simone (Alba August),

Martin (Mikkel Følsgaard),

Patrick (Lukas Løkken),

Jean (Sonny Lindberg),

Fie (Natalie Madueño),

Kira (Evin Ahmad) and

Sten (Johannes Bah Kuhnke)

The Plot of Season 3

The third season will pick up at the exact point where the previous run left off – with Simone and Rasmus split on how best to save humanity in the post-apocalyptic landscape.

The storyline reads: “Rasmus wants to infect everyone with the same beta version of the virus that turned him into a superhuman, while Simone insists that there must be a cure. Will they manage to put their differences aside to do the right thing?”

Release Date

Season 3 released on 6 August 2020 and is streaming on Netflix.