Know About Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 Launch Date, Specs, Review, Mileage, Price, And Everything Latest Update Here !!!

By- Anoj Kumar
Mercedes-Benz has updated its electric SUV EQC 400 on the Indian website. Last week this car was seen in a showroom in Delhi. Mercedes has also released a teaser of this car. According to the information, the Mercedes EQC may be launched in India by the end of this year.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 was introduced at the Delhi Auto Expo this year. The car is built on the modified GLC platform and will be launched in a 5-seater variant. Mercedes-Benz will launch this car with a great look and features. This car will be a premium electric car for the company.

The car will use an 80kWh lithium-ion battery that will provide power to two electric motors. This car will provide a combined power output of 402 bhp and 760 Nm.

The company claims that this car can provide a range of 445–471 km once charged. The company was planning to launch the car only in April 2020 this year, but due to the Corona epidemic, the car was extended by the end of this year.

Mercedes EQC Electric Company’s ‘EQ – Electric Intelligence’ comes under electric vehicles. The company claims that this electric car achieves 0-100 km per hour in just 5.1 seconds and its maximum speed is stated to be 180 km per hour.

This car has reached the showroom in Delhi, and it can be guessed that now the company will not delay its launch. In India, this car can compete with Hyundai Kona. However, the company has not yet disclosed all the features and price of this car.

Anoj Kumar
Anoj Kumar is the Editorial Director for the AutoFreak.
