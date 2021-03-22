Know About New Maruti Suzuki Alto Launched Date, Specs, Engine, And All Information !!!

- Advertisement -

Currently, most car manufacturers are offering SUV cars, while Maruti Suzuki is focusing on hatchbacks and small cars. The company wants to keep its position strong through small cars in a market like India.

Coming Next-Generation Alto

Maruti Suzuki Alto has been one of the most successful cars in the Indian market. Budget cars are highly preferred in India. Due to the low price, this car is sold in every generation. Considering its popularity, the company is about to launch its next-generation model in India. The company will launch it in the Indian market by the end of the year.

New Engine and Design

The new Alto will come with many changes. Some media reports in Japan state that the new model will be based on the HEARTECT platform used in the Wagon R and S-Preso. The car will be given a 660cc naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 49bhp power.

Apart from Alto, customers are also waiting for the new Silario. Talk about the design of this car, the new model of Silario will be bigger than the current model, which will give you a more spacious cabin than before, besides the overall new design will give the car a fresh look. The new Syllario will use the 1.0-liter three-cylinder K10B naturally aspirated petrol engine that is also used in the current generation model that generates 68PS power and 90Nm peak torque.