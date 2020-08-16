Home Top stories Celebrity Know About Venom 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Update Here...
Know About Venom 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Update Here !!!

By- Ashu Chauhan
The Venom standalone movie was a lovable mess. The bar for an onscreen Venom was set pretty low, but Tom Hardy’s comedic performance and reliable box-office performance made a strong case for a second movie. Luckily enough, we’re going to see Tom Hardy take up the symbiote mantle once again in a sequel to Venom.

The cast of Season 2

  • Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock / Venom,
  • Woody Harrelson like Cletus Kasady / Carnage,
  • Michelle Williams as Anne Weying,
  • Reid Scott as Dan Lewis,
  • Naomie Harris as Shriek
  • Stephen Graham and Sean Delaney are also expected in season 2

The plot of Season 2

Venom Let That Be Carnage is based on a publication called” Venom” by David Michelinie and Todd Mcfarlane, directed by Andy Serkis; The production group comprises Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker. We will soon witness the film with fantastic action fantasy and thrill, which is distributed by Sony Pictures below the creation of Columbia Pictures and Marvel Entertainment.

Release Date of Season 2

Venom 2 was supposed to come out in October 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, now its release was delayed to June 25, 2021.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

