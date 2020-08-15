Peaky Blinders Season 6 Expected Air Date, Cast, Plot, And All Information Here !!!

- Advertisement -

Peaky Blinders fans are eagerly awaiting season six to be released on the BBC to find out what is next for Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy) and his gang. The show has already faced some delays caused by coronavirus COVID-19, and here is everything you need to know about season 6.

The cast for Season 6

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby

Helen McCrory as Polly Gray

Harry Kirton as Finn Shelby

Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby

Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby

Kate Phillips as Linda Shelby

Natasha O’Keeffe as Lizzie Shelby

Finn Cole as Michael Gray

The plot of Season 6

No storyline has been revealed, but Season 6 will pick up from where it left in season 5. And among the more important concerns in each enthusiast’s mind about the series is what Shelby will do next? What will be his next step, and that’s precisely what we will see in Peaky Blinders season.

Release Date of Season 6

There is no official announcement of the release, but we can expect it to be released in 2021.

Stay tuned for all the latest details.