Log Horizon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest News !!!

Developed from a Japanese publication series written by Mamare Touno and exemplified by Kazuhiro Hara,’ Log Horizon’ is a popular isekai anime. It follows a group of gamers who get hauled inside the game they all play along with thousands and thousands of others from throughout the world. The story revolves around the eponymous guild and its allies and members. Season 3 of’Log Horizon,’ also known as Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table’ (‘Rogu Horaizun Entaku Hōkai’), premiered on January 13, 2021. This is all you need to learn about the upcoming episode of this anime.

Log Horizon Season 3 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Log Horizon’ season 3 episode 11, titled ‘Despair Genius,’ is set to premiere on March 24, 2021, on NHK Educational TV. Studio Deen made the upcoming season, with Shinji Ishihara serving as the manager and Toshizo Nemoto as the most important scriptwriter. Yasuharu Takanashi provided the music, and Tomodachi Kosaka handled the character designs. The rock group Band-Maid conducted the opening theme track”Different,” and Miyu Oshiro conducted the ending theme track”Blue Horizon.”

Where to Watch Log Horizon Season 3 Online?

Episodes of the anime using original Japanese audio and English subtitles are made on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia and the Netherlands) on the same day of the airing in Japan. Furthermore, the Portuguese subtitled version can be found on Funimation, and Russian, German, and French subtitled versions are offered on Wakanim.

In Japan, viewers can watch season 3 to Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. ‘Log Horizon’ season 2 with English dubbing is available on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and HIDIVE. What’s more, the first two seasons of the anime series will also be available with English dubbing on Animelab. On February 24, 2021, Funimation started streaming the English dubbed version of year 3 episodes.

Log Horizon Season 3 Episode 11 Spoilers

In episode 10, the genius Ereinus transports each of the adventurer inhabitants of Akiba to an alternate version of the city. The adventurers immediately discover this alternate Akiba is infested with Grade 65 monsters. Following their initial battles against the monsters go wrong, the adventurers also understand that they have been jointly downgraded to Level 35. Shiro figures out that Ereinus has discovered the way the game mechanism works and is using the”teacher system” against the adventurers. The”teacher system” is normally used in coaching sessions for its recruits, but Ereinus’ successful implementation of it’s put the adventurers’ lives in danger.

When Shiroe encounters Lelia and Litka, both the newest additions to Log Horizon, he realizes that the machine is only affecting players over Level 65. He then gives the Mofur sisters a laptop in which he has gathered all the information he has found on the attacker also tells them to locate Minori and Akatsuki. In episode 11, Minori, Akatsuki, and the other youthful Log Horizon members may lead a counterattack against Ereinus.