Lumpsum Rs. Sixty thousand Bumper Discount on Hyundai Cars, Knows how many Discounts on Which Car.

By- Anoj Kumar
Sales of affected cars due to Coronavirus are seen to be back on track. Car sales figures in July indicate this. However, car companies are still offering many offers and discounts. Hyundai cars are getting a discount of up to 60 thousand rupees this month. Let us tell you that you can get benefits of up to Rs. On which car of Hyundai in August.

Santro

On this entry-level car of Hyundai, you are getting benefits of up to 45 thousand rupees this month. The Santro comes with a 1.1-litre petrol engine, with options for manual and AMT gearboxes. This car is also available in the CNG version. The Santro has priced between Rs 4.57 lakh and Rs 6.25 lakh. This car from Hyundai collides with cars like Maruti WagonR and Tata Tiago.

Grand i10

This month, a discount of up to 60 thousand rupees is being given on this popular car of Hyundai. After the launch of the Grand i10 Neos, this car is now available in only 1.2-liter petrol engine and two variants. Its price is between 5.90 lakh to 6 lakh rupees.

Grand i10 neos

Hyundai is offering up to 25 thousand rupees on this car this month. The car comes in three engine options, including the 1.2-litre petrol, 1.2-litre diesel and 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engines. The Grand i10 Neos also comes in the CNG variant. In the market, it competes with cars like Maruti Swift and Ford Figo.

Elite i20

Hyundai’s premium hatchback is getting a discount of up to 35 thousand rupees this month. The car is currently available with only a 1.2-litre petrol engine, with a manual gearbox as standard. The i20 is present in only three variants. Its price is between Rs 6.50-8.31 lakhs. Hyundai is about to launch the new i20 soon, which will replace the existing model. For this reason, at present, this car is being sold only in petrol engines and three variants.

Aura

Hyundai is getting benefits of up to 20 thousand rupees in August on this subcompact sedan. There are also options like 1.2-litre petrol, 1.2-litre diesel and 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engines like the Grand i10 Neos. Hyundai Aura is priced between Rs 5.80-9.23 lakhs. Its collision in the market is from cars like Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor and Ford Aspire.

Allantra

Hyundai is giving a discount of up to 30 thousand rupees on this luxurious sedan this month. It comes in 2.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. Its price is between Rs 17.60-20.65 lakhs.

Should be contacted at the dealership

This discount on Hyundai cars includes different offers like cash discount, exchange bonus and corporate discount. Also, the amount of discount may vary depending on the variant of the cars, dealership and city. For the information on which car you can get, you should contact the company’s dealership. The cars given here are priced at the Ex-showroom in Delhi.

Anoj Kumar
Anoj Kumar is the Editorial Director for the AutoFreak. Anoj has been consistently named one of the top Influencers and Author by independent organizations. He is a frequently quoted source in Auto-Mobile.
