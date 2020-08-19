Home Car News Car Company Honda Made a Touch, Selling Over 4 lakh Units !!!
Car Company Honda Made a Touch, Selling Over 4 lakh Units !!!

By- Anoj Kumar
Honda’s car Amaze has sold over 4 lakh units. Honda Amaze has been present in the Indian market for 7 years. It was the company’s first sub 4 meter (less than 4 meters long) compact sedan. So far, two generations of this model have been launched in the Indian market. The company launched the second generation model of this car in the Indian market in the year 2018. The second model was launched by the company 5 years after the launch of the first-generation model of the car. The first model of the car sold 2.6 lakh units while the second generation model has now sold 1.4 lakh units.

BS6 model was launched in January

Despite being upgraded to BS6, the Amaze’s power is the same as the BS4 version. The 1.2-litre petrol engine in the car generates 90hp power and 110Nm torque. However, its mileage has reduced slightly in BS6. The mileage of this engine was 19.5 km with a manual gearbox in BS4 version and 19 km per litre in CVT gearbox, which has been increased to 18.6 km and 18.3 km per litre respectively in BS6 version.

Like the petrol engine, the power of the upgraded diesel engine is the same as before, but the mileage is reduced. The Amaze is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which generates 100hp of power and 200Nm of torque in a manual gearbox. At the same time, the output of this engine in the CVT automatic gearbox is 80hp power and 160Nm torque. The mileage of the BS6 diesel engine has been reduced by 2.7 km in the manual gearbox and 2.8 km per litre in the CVT gearbox compared to the BS4 version.

Collision with these cars

In the Indian market, Honda Amaze competes with cars like Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Ford Aspire, Tata Tigor. Of these, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Tigor do not come with diesel engines.

Anoj Kumar
Anoj Kumar is the Editorial Director for the AutoFreak. Anoj has been consistently named one of the top Influencers and Author by independent organizations. He is a frequently quoted source in Auto-Mobile.
