Luxury Sports Car Company Porsche Launches 2 Cars Worth More Than Rs 1.5 Crore in the Indian Market !!!

Luxury sports car company Porsche has launched two luxury cars in the Indian market. Both of Porsche’s cars are worth more than Rs 1.5 crore. The 718 Spider (Porsche 718 Spyder) and 718 Cayman GT4 are launched. The showroom prices of both these models are Rs 1.59 crore and Rs 1.63 crore respectively. Porsche said in a statement that these models have a new 420 PS six-cylinder engine.

The engine of these cars is with a 6-speed manual transmission. The company has said that the GT4 is Porsche’s entry-level GT model. Porsche India sales head Ashish Kaul said that the 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spider are models that make driving enjoyable. These are excellent sports vehicles for those who want to go beyond the limits and racing. The Cayman GT4 has a maximum speed limit of 304 kilometres per hour. At the same time, the maximum speed of the Spider will be 301 kilometres per hour. Both models can achieve a speed of zero to 100 km in 4.4 seconds.

Porsche 718 Spyder

A 4-litre 6-cylinder engine for power powers this model. This engine produces a maximum power of 420 PS at 7600 rpm and a peak torque of 420 Nm at 5000-6800 pm. This car catches 301 km top speed per hour. This car achieves 0-100 kmph in just 4.4 seconds and 0-200 kmph in 13.8 seconds. The company has kept the length of this car 4,430 millimetres, width 1,994 millimetres and 1,258 millimetres in height. The weight of this car is 1,420 kg.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4

A 4-litre 6-cylinder engine for power powers this car. The engine of this car produces a maximum power of 420 PS at 7600 rpm and a peak torque of 420 Nm at 5000-6800 rpm. This car catches a top speed of 301 kmph. This car can achieve 0-600 km / h in just 4.2 seconds.