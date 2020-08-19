Mahindra’s Popular Car Model THAR Photos Revealed, will be Launched on this Day, Know the Speciality, Review, And Price !!!

- Advertisement -

Mahindra Company has unveiled the second generation of its popular car Mahindra Thar. A lot of changes have been made in this second-generation car by the company. The car has gone through a lot of testing as well as many important changes that have been made in the vehicle. Mahindra’s second-generation Thar is equipped with a BS6 engine as well as airbags in it to ensure the safety of the driver and passengers at the time of the accident.

A lot of work has been done on the interior in this offer car of the new version. It has been designed in a modern way. A 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine powers the car. There is a 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi petrol engine. Please tell that 6 gearboxes have been given in the car. Not only this, but the car is also equipped with many features like airbags and ABS, EBD, speed alert system, electronic stability program, river parking sensor etc.

Please tell that this car will be available in 6 colours in the market. The car is available in Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Napoli Black, Aquamarine, Galaxy Gray and Rocky Beige colours. Please tell that till now no kind has been disclosed on behalf of the company about the prices of the car. The company will raise the curtain on car prices on 2 October.

Let us know that the new Mahindra Thar is equipped with many modern features. It also includes systems like Touchscreen Infotainment System, Android Auto and Apple Car Place. Explain that a more compact grill has been used in the new Thar than the old Thar.