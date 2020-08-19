Home Car News Mahindra's Popular Car Model THAR Photos Revealed, will be Launched on this...
Car NewsReviewsCar ReviewsFeaturedFeatures/OpinionLuxury CarsSpotted/Spied

Mahindra’s Popular Car Model THAR Photos Revealed, will be Launched on this Day, Know the Speciality, Review, And Price !!!

By- Anoj Kumar
- Advertisement -

Mahindra Company has unveiled the second generation of its popular car Mahindra Thar. A lot of changes have been made in this second-generation car by the company. The car has gone through a lot of testing as well as many important changes that have been made in the vehicle. Mahindra’s second-generation Thar is equipped with a BS6 engine as well as airbags in it to ensure the safety of the driver and passengers at the time of the accident.

A lot of work has been done on the interior in this offer car of the new version. It has been designed in a modern way. A 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine powers the car. There is a 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi petrol engine. Please tell that 6 gearboxes have been given in the car. Not only this, but the car is also equipped with many features like airbags and ABS, EBD, speed alert system, electronic stability program, river parking sensor etc.

Also Read:  VW CEO Happy For Tesla INC Potential and Earnings !!!

Please tell that this car will be available in 6 colours in the market. The car is available in Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Napoli Black, Aquamarine, Galaxy Gray and Rocky Beige colours. Please tell that till now no kind has been disclosed on behalf of the company about the prices of the car. The company will raise the curtain on car prices on 2 October.

Let us know that the new Mahindra Thar is equipped with many modern features. It also includes systems like Touchscreen Infotainment System, Android Auto and Apple Car Place. Explain that a more compact grill has been used in the new Thar than the old Thar.

- Advertisement -

Newsletter

Sign up for latest news, important updates and special tutorials.

Anoj Kumar
Anoj Kumar is the Editorial Director for the AutoFreak. Anoj has been consistently named one of the top Influencers and Author by independent organizations. He is a frequently quoted source in Auto-Mobile.
Previous articleBajaj Platina 100 Electric Start bike New Variant Launched Recently, Know More About Price, Specs, And Features !!!
Next articleLuxury Sports Car Company Porsche Launches 2 Cars Worth More Than Rs 1.5 Crore in the Indian Market !!!

RELATED ARTICLES

Car News

Lumpsum Rs. Sixty thousand Bumper Discount on Hyundai Cars, Knows how many Discounts on Which Car.

Anoj Kumar -
Also Read:  VW CEO Happy For Tesla INC Potential and Earnings !!!
Sales of affected cars due to Coronavirus are seen to be back on track. Car sales figures in July indicate this. However, car companies...
Read more
Car News

Car Company Honda Made a Touch, Selling Over 4 lakh Units !!!

Anoj Kumar -
Honda's car Amaze has sold over 4 lakh units. Honda Amaze has been present in the Indian market for 7 years. It was the...
Read more
Car News

Luxury Sports Car Company Porsche Launches 2 Cars Worth More Than Rs 1.5 Crore in the Indian Market !!!

Anoj Kumar -
Luxury sports car company Porsche has launched two luxury cars in the Indian market. Both of Porsche's cars are worth more than Rs 1.5...
Read more
Bike News

Bajaj Platina 100 Electric Start bike New Variant Launched Recently, Know More About Price, Specs, And Features !!!

Anoj Kumar -
Bajaj Platina 100 ES (Electric Start) was reported to have received a new disc variant. Bajaj has now confirmed this new variant and announced...
Read more
2,719,830FansLike
41,469FollowersFollow
21FollowersFollow
241SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Lumpsum Rs. Sixty thousand Bumper Discount on Hyundai Cars, Knows how many Discounts on Which Car.

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Sales of affected cars due to Coronavirus are seen to be back on track. Car sales figures in July indicate this. However, car companies...
Read more

Car Company Honda Made a Touch, Selling Over 4 lakh Units !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Honda's car Amaze has sold over 4 lakh units. Honda Amaze has been present in the Indian market for 7 years. It was the...
Read more

Luxury Sports Car Company Porsche Launches 2 Cars Worth More Than Rs 1.5 Crore in the Indian Market !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Luxury sports car company Porsche has launched two luxury cars in the Indian market. Both of Porsche's cars are worth more than Rs 1.5...
Read more

Mahindra’s Popular Car Model THAR Photos Revealed, will be Launched on this Day, Know the Speciality, Review, And Price !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Mahindra Company has unveiled the second generation of its popular car Mahindra Thar. A lot of changes have been made in this second-generation car...
Read more

Renault Duster Turbo Petrol Variant Launched Recently, Starting Price is Rs 10.49 Lakhs Approx !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Renault India has launched a new turbo petrol variant of the Duster on Monday. The Duster with the turbo petrol engine is priced between...
Read more

What makes Red Bull Grid Slot Repair More Impressive Than Just The Looks?

Car News Furious Mad -
In this Hungarian Grand Prix, we saw Max Verstappen crash his car in the midway of the grid. And many of the observers may...
Read more

2020 Chevy Silverado: Know About Specs, Mileage, Review, Verdict, And All Update Here !!!

Car News Furious Mad -
This year Chevy releases to of its ultimate pickup trucks that 2020 Chevy Silverado 2500 HD and 3500HD. They are termed companies' final trucks...
Read more

2020 Buick Encore GX: Know About Price, Specs, Review, And All You Want to Know !!!

Car News Furious Mad -
This year we are going to see an extensive range of cars. One of them is the 2020 Buick Encore GX. It is going...
Read more

The Fuel Cell Champion Hyundai Car Accelerating the Electric Plan !!!

Car News Furious Mad -
Hyundai, the early winner from the fuel cell, is constantly watching the electric rise from Tesla. and as a response to this, it is...
Read more

Lucid Air Car to Offer Driver-Assist Technology !!!

Car News Furious Mad -
The new Air luxury electric Sedan from Lucid motor shall be equipped with a driver assistance system. The new car shall be coming in...
Read more
© Auto Freak