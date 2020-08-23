Home Car News Maruti's New Car Coming with Two Petrol Engines, Launched Before Diwali In...
Car NewsReviewsCar ReviewsFeaturedFeatures/OpinionLuxury CarsMakeSpotted/SpiedSuzuki

Maruti’s New Car Coming with Two Petrol Engines, Launched Before Diwali In India !!!

By- Anoj Kumar
- Advertisement -

The festival season in India is not far away. Meanwhile, all the big car makers are looking to launch new ones so that their sales figures can be improved this season. Now the country’s most successful car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki is also going to participate in this race. The company is going to launch its new Maruti Suzuki Celerio in India in October. This will be the second generation model of this car.

What’s new in second-generation Celerio?

The new Celerio will be based on the Wagon R platform. The new Celerio will come with two petrol engine options. The new model will be longer and broader than the current model. Let me tell you that this is not the facelift model of Celerio but the second generation model. That is, a lot of changes can be seen in the new car.

Engine and power

The new Celerio will also get a 1.2 litre K Series petrol engine with a 1.0-litre petrol engine. The outgoing model comes with just 1.0-litre petrol engine. The company has decided to offer two engines in the new Celerio.

Also Read:  Car Company Honda Made a Touch, Selling Over 4 lakh Units !!!

Celerio also comes with CNG.

The company recently launched this car with CNG. This car will be available in two variants. The initial price of the S-CNG variant is Rs. 5.60 lakhs. The VXi variant can be purchased for Rs 5.60 lakh and the VXi (O) variant for Rs 5.68 lakh. For the fleet operators, the company has also launched the Tour H2 variant, which will be priced at Rs 5.36 lakh. Maruti has launched this car under its mission, Green Million. The company announced the mission at Auto Expo 2020. The company plans to sell one million or more than one million green weeks in the next 2 years.

- Advertisement -

Newsletter

Sign up for latest news, important updates and special tutorials.

Anoj Kumar
Anoj Kumar is the Editorial Director for the AutoFreak. Anoj has been consistently named one of the top Influencers and Author by independent organizations. He is a frequently quoted source in Auto-Mobile.
Previous articleGodzilla vs Kong Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Trailer Update Here !!!

RELATED ARTICLES

Car News

Hyundai, Kia, MG, 4 Dhansu Cars Coming to India In Festival Season, Know About Specs, Picture, Mileage, And Every Update !!!

Anoj Kumar -
Also Read:  2021 Jeep Wrangler 392 HEMI V8 to Throw Down The Ford Bronco Car?
Many new cars have been launched in India after the lockdown. In India, the festive season is not too far, so all the car...
Read more
Bike News

Hero Splendor Bike Gained Popularity in the Market, Know About Mileage, Specs, Features, And All Update Here !!!

Anoj Kumar -
The country's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has the highest bike sales in July. In July 2020, the company sold the most of its...
Read more
Bike News

Honda is Launching a Powerful 200cc Bike, Know About The Price, Specs, Features, Launch Date, And More Information !!!

Anoj Kumar -
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is preparing to launch a new powerful motorcycle in India. Recently Honda launched its bike Honda X Blade in...
Read more
Car News

Car Driving Tips: If You are also Learning to Drive a Car, Take Special Care of These 10 Things !!!

Anoj Kumar -
According to government regulations, if you have become eligible to drive a car and your driving license has been made, you can now drive....
Read more
2,718,725FansLike
41,044FollowersFollow
21FollowersFollow
241SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Maruti’s New Car Coming with Two Petrol Engines, Launched Before Diwali In India !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
The festival season in India is not far away. Meanwhile, all the big car makers are looking to launch new ones so that their...
Read more

Hyundai, Kia, MG, 4 Dhansu Cars Coming to India In Festival Season, Know About Specs, Picture, Mileage, And Every Update !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Many new cars have been launched in India after the lockdown. In India, the festive season is not too far, so all the car...
Read more

Car Driving Tips: If You are also Learning to Drive a Car, Take Special Care of These 10 Things !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
According to government regulations, if you have become eligible to drive a car and your driving license has been made, you can now drive....
Read more

If You do not have Money to Buy a Car, Then Take the Car on the Lease; These Companies Offer Attractive Offers !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
In this era of the Corona crisis, if a customer is not in a position to buy a new car, he can lease it...
Read more

Buy Old Car on OLX Auto Platform, OLX Auto Launches Recently Franchise Store !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
OLX, the online platform for buying and selling used goods, has expanded its business. OLX has started franchising for the purchase and sale of...
Read more

Know About Fastest Charging Car, Charging up to 480 km in 20 Minutes !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Lucid Motors' sleek electric car is coming. The company says that its electric car will be at the forefront of the Lucid Air range....
Read more

If You Also Want to Make Your Car Hi-Tech, Then Try These Implement !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
We take care of the car to increase its lifespan. Apart from this, we can make the car high-tech and put four moons in...
Read more

Lumpsum Rs. Sixty thousand Bumper Discount on Hyundai Cars, Knows how many Discounts on Which Car.

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Sales of affected cars due to Coronavirus are seen to be back on track. Car sales figures in July indicate this. However, car companies...
Read more

Car Company Honda Made a Touch, Selling Over 4 lakh Units !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Honda's car Amaze has sold over 4 lakh units. Honda Amaze has been present in the Indian market for 7 years. It was the...
Read more

Luxury Sports Car Company Porsche Launches 2 Cars Worth More Than Rs 1.5 Crore in the Indian Market !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Luxury sports car company Porsche has launched two luxury cars in the Indian market. Both of Porsche's cars are worth more than Rs 1.5...
Read more
© Auto Freak