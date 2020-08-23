Maruti’s New Car Coming with Two Petrol Engines, Launched Before Diwali In India !!!

- Advertisement -

The festival season in India is not far away. Meanwhile, all the big car makers are looking to launch new ones so that their sales figures can be improved this season. Now the country’s most successful car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki is also going to participate in this race. The company is going to launch its new Maruti Suzuki Celerio in India in October. This will be the second generation model of this car.

What’s new in second-generation Celerio?

The new Celerio will be based on the Wagon R platform. The new Celerio will come with two petrol engine options. The new model will be longer and broader than the current model. Let me tell you that this is not the facelift model of Celerio but the second generation model. That is, a lot of changes can be seen in the new car.

Engine and power

The new Celerio will also get a 1.2 litre K Series petrol engine with a 1.0-litre petrol engine. The outgoing model comes with just 1.0-litre petrol engine. The company has decided to offer two engines in the new Celerio.

Celerio also comes with CNG.

The company recently launched this car with CNG. This car will be available in two variants. The initial price of the S-CNG variant is Rs. 5.60 lakhs. The VXi variant can be purchased for Rs 5.60 lakh and the VXi (O) variant for Rs 5.68 lakh. For the fleet operators, the company has also launched the Tour H2 variant, which will be priced at Rs 5.36 lakh. Maruti has launched this car under its mission, Green Million. The company announced the mission at Auto Expo 2020. The company plans to sell one million or more than one million green weeks in the next 2 years.