Home Top stories Celebrity Godzilla vs Kong Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Trailer Update Here...
Top storiesCelebrityComicsHollywood FilmMovies

Godzilla vs Kong Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Trailer Update Here !!!

By- Ashu Chauhan
- Advertisement -

Godzilla vs Kong is a forthcoming American monster film directed by Adam Wingard. It will be a sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and Kong: Skull Island (2017), it is the fourth film in Legendary’s MonsterVerse. The film is also the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise, the 12th film in the King Kong franchise, and the fourth Godzilla film to be produced entirely by a Hollywood studio.

Here is everything you need to know…

 Godzilla Vs Kong Cast

The cast includes:

  •  Rebecca Hall,
  • Kyle Chandler,
  • Zhang Ziyi,
  • Alexander Skarsgard,
  • Jessica Renwick,
  • Julian Dennison,
  • Millie Bobby Brown.

Trailer Updates

Since there is an official release date, that is, in November 2020, the trailer for Godzilla vs Kong should be coming soon. We will keep you posted when it releases.

Release Date

The film was initially planned to release on May 29, 2020, but the year has been pushed back as Fast and Furious nine was scheduled to release around precisely the same time. The film was delayed due to COVID-19, and now it is set to release on November 20, 2020, in 2D, 3D, and IMAX.

- Advertisement -

Newsletter

Sign up for latest news, important updates and special tutorials.

Ashu Chauhan
Previous articlePeaky Blinders Season 6 Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And What we Know So Far !!!
Next articleMaruti’s New Car Coming with Two Petrol Engines, Launched Before Diwali In India !!!

RELATED ARTICLES

Anime Series

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And What we Know So Far !!!

Ashu Chauhan -
Also Read:  Unforgotten Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And You Need to Know Everything !!!
Peaky Blinders is set in Birmingham following the First World War, and the series follows Cillian Murphy pioneer of a crime group attempting to...
Read more
Anime Series

Rick and Morty Season 4: You Need To Know Everything Here !!!

Ashu Chauhan -
Rick and Morty Season 4 is an American adult animated science-fiction TV Series produced by Roiland and Dan Harmon for Cartoon Network's late-night programming...
Read more
Anime series

Ragnarok Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And What You Can See In the Second Season?

Mukul -
The season is moving. It is SAM creations show arrangement. Be that as it may, its a sort of show and composed about the...
Read more
Anime series

Ares Season 2: Know Latest Update About Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Check All Information Here !!!

Mukul -
As we believe the Ares Season 2 is coming, we have the entirety of the fans hanging for this show and a bit of...
Read more
2,718,725FansLike
41,044FollowersFollow
21FollowersFollow
241SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Maruti’s New Car Coming with Two Petrol Engines, Launched Before Diwali In India !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
The festival season in India is not far away. Meanwhile, all the big car makers are looking to launch new ones so that their...
Read more

Hyundai, Kia, MG, 4 Dhansu Cars Coming to India In Festival Season, Know About Specs, Picture, Mileage, And Every Update !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Many new cars have been launched in India after the lockdown. In India, the festive season is not too far, so all the car...
Read more

Car Driving Tips: If You are also Learning to Drive a Car, Take Special Care of These 10 Things !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
According to government regulations, if you have become eligible to drive a car and your driving license has been made, you can now drive....
Read more

If You do not have Money to Buy a Car, Then Take the Car on the Lease; These Companies Offer Attractive Offers !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
In this era of the Corona crisis, if a customer is not in a position to buy a new car, he can lease it...
Read more

Buy Old Car on OLX Auto Platform, OLX Auto Launches Recently Franchise Store !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
OLX, the online platform for buying and selling used goods, has expanded its business. OLX has started franchising for the purchase and sale of...
Read more

Know About Fastest Charging Car, Charging up to 480 km in 20 Minutes !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Lucid Motors' sleek electric car is coming. The company says that its electric car will be at the forefront of the Lucid Air range....
Read more

If You Also Want to Make Your Car Hi-Tech, Then Try These Implement !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
We take care of the car to increase its lifespan. Apart from this, we can make the car high-tech and put four moons in...
Read more

Lumpsum Rs. Sixty thousand Bumper Discount on Hyundai Cars, Knows how many Discounts on Which Car.

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Sales of affected cars due to Coronavirus are seen to be back on track. Car sales figures in July indicate this. However, car companies...
Read more

Car Company Honda Made a Touch, Selling Over 4 lakh Units !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Honda's car Amaze has sold over 4 lakh units. Honda Amaze has been present in the Indian market for 7 years. It was the...
Read more

Luxury Sports Car Company Porsche Launches 2 Cars Worth More Than Rs 1.5 Crore in the Indian Market !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Luxury sports car company Porsche has launched two luxury cars in the Indian market. Both of Porsche's cars are worth more than Rs 1.5...
Read more
© Auto Freak