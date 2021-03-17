Mob Psycho 100 Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Major Update !!!

- Advertisement -

Following the unbelievable success of Mob Psycho 100 Season 1 and Season 2, fans are waiting for a Season 3 of those Japanese manga series. The manga is written and illustrated by ONE.

However, it seems that Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will require some more time to start as the production of Season 3 got delayed on account of this COVID-19 pandemic.

We can suppose if everything goes well, Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will arrive in 2021 in Japan. Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of a seemingly ordinary college boy called Shigeo Kageyama and nicknamed Mob. While Mob appears like an ordinary boy who would rather lay low in his personal life, he is an esper with paranormal abilities.

A mob is afraid of losing his psychic power. In a bid to retain his psychic ability, Mob works as a helper to a con artist and self-proclaimed psychic called Reigen Arataka. Mob wants a normal life, but sadly, problems keep chasing him.

At the finale of this Mob Psycho 100 Season 2, we watched Mob defeating Antagonist Toichiro, taking him into custody, and turning him into a bomb. Later, Mob would transmit the power into his own body so that the power of the explosion can be lessened. But Mob loses all of his power and being contemplated weak by everybody.

If the manga Mob Psycho 100 returns with Season 3, Dimple, Teruki Hanazawa, Reign Arataka, Shou Suzuki, and Ritsu Kageyama are anticipated to come back. Shou Suzuki and Ritsu Kageyama might also return in the third season.

A new character, Haruki Amakusa may combine Season 3. Since Toichiro is imprisoned, we might see different enemies coming from past seasons or a new antagonist might appear.