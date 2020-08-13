Home Top stories Noragami Season 3 Release Date, Cast, And Plot Every Latest Update You...
Noragami Season 3 Release Date, Cast, And Plot Every Latest Update You Need To Know!!

By- Utkarsh Pal
Noragami is one of the popular Japanese television series based on action, fantasy, and supernatural stories. And Kotaro Tamura directed the Noragami series. But, it will premiere on Tokyo MX, TVA, and MBS networks. The series production company named Bones Studio. But, the first season consists of twelve episodes in it. And second season consists of thirteen episodes. The third season will announce to release soon as earlier as possible.

Noragami Season 3 Plot

The story revolves around the Hiyori Iki as a normal middle school student.

Suddenly, she faces a bus accident while trying to save a stranger.

After that, the incident affects her soul and body. Then, she knows the truth of the existence of two parallel worlds, such as the Near Shore, where humans and creatures are lives, and the Far Shore, where demons and humans.

But, her soul meets a strange named god as Yato.

Yato decided to fulfill any wishes for money.

After that, Yukine goes to many adventures for struggling with their identity and friendship.

Noragami Season 3 Cast

It will include the last season staring actors that reappear in the third season such as

Noragami appears as Yuki Kahi, who plays Yukimi Hiroshi’s character,

Maya Uchida acts as the character of Hiyori Liki,

Kamiya appears as the character of Yota.

The few cast will reappear in the previous season, such as Robaou Kureha, Bishamonten, and Kofuku.

And many others.

Noragami Season 3 Release Date

The series became very popular among the audience after releasing the sequel of the series.

But, the first season premiere on January 5, 2014.

After that, it will gain positive attention and fame among anime fans worldwide.

The second season released on October 2, 2015

But, the fans will some wait to release the new season of the series as earlier as possible.

Noragami Season 3: Release Date And Other Major

