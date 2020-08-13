Home Top stories The Walking Dead Season 7 Release Date, Cast, And Plot Everything You...
The Walking Dead Season 7 Release Date, Cast, And Plot Everything You Need To Know!!

By- Utkarsh Pal
The Walking Dead is an American television series based on horror and drama thriller stories. Frank Darabont is known as the developer of the Walking Dead series. The series is inspired by comics books Tony Moore, Robert Kirkman, and Charlie Adlard. But, It includes many executive producers such as Greg Nicotero, David Alpert, Kirkman, Scott M. Gimple, Tom Luse, Gimple and Gale Anne Hurd, etc. Most importantly, the series also won many awards because of their huge popularity. It awarded as Best Horror Television Series at the 43rd Saturn Awards. After that, the release of the seventh season of The Walking Dead series became more popular and received much positive response from the audience. But, It will announce to reappear the staring cast in the seventh season that appears in the last season of the series such as Andrew Lincoln, Steven Yeun, Chandler Riggs, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, and Sonequa Martin-Green. And many others.

The Walking Dead Season 7 Plot

The story of the series revolves around the group of survivors known as the Saviors.
They make offering to regular supplies and weapons for the Saviors.

But, Rick and his group help members of the survivor communities of the Hilltop, Oceanside, the Kingdom, and the Scavengers.

After that, the story of the series will continue where the previous season ends.

The Walking Dead Season 7 Cast

But, It will include-

Andrew Lincoln appears as Rick Grimes, leader of Alexandria
Norman Reedus acts as Daryl Dixon, the group’s primary hunter
Steven Yeun played as Glenn Rhee, Maggie’s resourceful husband.

Danai Gurira appears as Michonne, a katana-wielding warrior,
Melissa McBride acts as Carol Peletier, an empowered member of the group,
Michael Cudlitz played Abraham Ford, a former military sergeant,
Sonequa Martin-Green played as Sasha Williams, a former firefighter,
Jeffrey Dean Morgan acts as Negan, the leader of the Saviors
And many others.

The Walking Dead Season 7 Release Date

The seventh season of the series is already released on April 2, 2017, consists of 16 episodes in it.

Utkarsh Pal
