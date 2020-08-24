Okinawa Brought New Electric Scooter In India, Know About Specs, Look, Features, Mileage, And All Information !!!

- Advertisement -

Okinawa has launched the R30 electric scooter in India. This scooter has been launched in India with a price of Rs 58,992. The company has also started booking for this. To book this scooter, you have to pay a token amount of Rs 2000. It is a low-speed segment scooter that comes with a top speed of 25KMPH. The scooter has a 1.25kWh lithium-ion battery.

It will get a 60 km range.

The battery used in the scooter gives mileage up to 60 km on a full charge. It takes 4 to 5 hours to charge. This scooter comes with a micro charger that comes with auto cut function. The scooter battery comes with a 3-year warranty. At the same time, there is a warranty of 30,000 km / 3 years on a 250-watt BLDC motor.

Available in 5 color options

This scooter comes with 5 color options. This scooter can be purchased with Glossy Red, Metallic Orange, Sunrise Yellow, Pearl White, and Sea Green Color. Telescopic forks are provided on the front of the scooter. At the same time, there are twin shock absorbers in the rear. Both wheels of the scooter come with drum brakes.

The company is preparing to bring an electric bike.

The company will also soon bring its first electric bike. Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa will launch its first electric motorcycle in the third quarter (between October to December) of FY 2020-21. It will be launched in the Indian market under the name Oki100. The company has informed us about this on Thursday. Okinawa claims that all components of the Oki100 electric bike will be manufactured in India except for battery sales. The top speed of this electric motorcycle will be 100 kilometers per hour. It will have a lithium-ion battery base.