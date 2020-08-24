Home Car News These Impressive Cars will be Launched in the Festive Season Between Corona,...
These Impressive Cars will be Launched in the Festive Season Between Corona, Know All Details Here !!!

By- Anoj Kumar
Earlier this year, the auto industry’s condition in India was not already going well, and the rest of cancer caused by the Coronavirus, the lockdown, was completed. Simultaneously, in the festive season, car manufacturer companies do not want to leave any chance to earn excellent on this occasion. In this episode, many car companies are going to launch their new cars. Let’s know which cars will knock in India in the next few months.

MG Gloster

This car of MG has been waiting for a long time. The MG Gloster SUV is in the news for its space. It has three seats in Raw. This car will be launched around the festive season. This MG car will compete with Toyota’s Fortuner.

Kia sonet

Kiya said that the company had recently introduced this car and its booking has also been started. Kia Sonnet will be available in both Tech Line and GT Line options. This car will be available in 3 engine options. There will be five gearbox options in it.

Hyundai i20

The new generation model of this Hyundai hatchback car can be launched in October. It is believed that the new Hyundai i20 launched in India will be slightly different than the global market. It will be less than 4-meter in length, while the model launched in the international market is 4,040mm.

Mahindra Thar

This car of Mahindra can be launched on October 2. The car is equipped with safety features like dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, river parking sensor, speed alert system, electronic stability program rollover mitigation, hill hold assist, hill descent control.

Anoj Kumar
Anoj Kumar is the Editorial Director for the AutoFreak. Anoj has been consistently named one of the top Influencers and Author by independent organizations. He is a frequently quoted source in Auto-Mobile.
