Know About TVS Jupiter’s ZX Disc Variant Launch Date, Specs, Mileage, Picture, And All Information !!!

TVS Motor Company on Monday launched the new ZX Disc variant of its popular scooter Jupiter with front disc brake. This feature was not yet available in the scooter. Apart from this, the Jupiter scooter has TVS i-Touchstart technology, which is the silent starter. The price of this new variant in Delhi is Rs 69,052. The cost of the new variant is very close to Jupiter’s fancy classic edition.

All-in-one lock mechanism in Jupiter’s new variant

According to TVS, the i-Touchstart technology allows silent and instant start without cranking noise, making it an ideal scooter to start repeatedly in daily stop-go traffic. This feature also improves overall battery life and helps in maintenance-free systems. In addition to the front disc brake and silent starter setup, the all-in-one lock mechanism has been given in the new Jupiter ZX model. Ignition, steering lock, seat lock, and fuel tank cap opener are provided in the single keyhole itself.

This version of Jupiter coming in 3 color options

TVS launched this version of Jupiter in matte Starlight Blue, Starlight Blue, and Royal Wines in 3 color options. The rest of the specifications of the Jupiter ZX disk variant are the same as the other variants. The scooter has a BS-6 compliant 110 cc engine with ET-Fi technology and an integrated starter-generator system. This engine generates a maximum 8 bhp power at 7500 rpm and peak torque of 8Nm at 5500 rpm.

21-liter storage and 6-liter fuel tank in the scooter

The new Jupiter ZX Disc variant has LED headlamps, 2-liter glove box, a mobile charger, and 21-liter storage. Both ends of the scooter have 12-inch wheels, and it has a 6-liter fuel tank. For better riding comfort, the scooter has adjustable shock absorbers.