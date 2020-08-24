Home Bike News Know About TVS Jupiter's ZX Disc Variant Launch Date, Specs, Mileage, Picture,...
Bike NewsReviewsBike ReviewsFeatures/Opinion

Know About TVS Jupiter’s ZX Disc Variant Launch Date, Specs, Mileage, Picture, And All Information !!!

By- Anoj Kumar
- Advertisement -

TVS Motor Company on Monday launched the new ZX Disc variant of its popular scooter Jupiter with front disc brake. This feature was not yet available in the scooter. Apart from this, the Jupiter scooter has TVS i-Touchstart technology, which is the silent starter. The price of this new variant in Delhi is Rs 69,052. The cost of the new variant is very close to Jupiter’s fancy classic edition.

All-in-one lock mechanism in Jupiter’s new variant

According to TVS, the i-Touchstart technology allows silent and instant start without cranking noise, making it an ideal scooter to start repeatedly in daily stop-go traffic. This feature also improves overall battery life and helps in maintenance-free systems. In addition to the front disc brake and silent starter setup, the all-in-one lock mechanism has been given in the new Jupiter ZX model. Ignition, steering lock, seat lock, and fuel tank cap opener are provided in the single keyhole itself.

Also Read:  Trademark registered for TVS Ronin

This version of Jupiter coming in 3 color options

TVS launched this version of Jupiter in matte Starlight Blue, Starlight Blue, and Royal Wines in 3 color options. The rest of the specifications of the Jupiter ZX disk variant are the same as the other variants. The scooter has a BS-6 compliant 110 cc engine with ET-Fi technology and an integrated starter-generator system. This engine generates a maximum 8 bhp power at 7500 rpm and peak torque of 8Nm at 5500 rpm.

21-liter storage and 6-liter fuel tank in the scooter

The new Jupiter ZX Disc variant has LED headlamps, 2-liter glove box, a mobile charger, and 21-liter storage. Both ends of the scooter have 12-inch wheels, and it has a 6-liter fuel tank. For better riding comfort, the scooter has adjustable shock absorbers.

- Advertisement -

Newsletter

Sign up for latest news, important updates and special tutorials.

Anoj Kumar
Anoj Kumar is the Editorial Director for the AutoFreak. Anoj has been consistently named one of the top Influencers and Author by independent organizations. He is a frequently quoted source in Auto-Mobile.
Previous articleSeven Deadly Sins Season 4 Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything Latest You Need to Know !!!
Next articleMercedes EQC 400 Electric SUV Car Seen at Dealership, Know About Specs, Review, Mileage, And Much More !!!

RELATED ARTICLES

Car News

Mercedes EQC 400 Electric SUV Car Seen at Dealership, Know About Specs, Review, Mileage, And Much More !!!

Anoj Kumar -
Also Read:  BS-6 TVS Scooty Zest 110 Going To Launch Soon
Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz is about to launch its Fully Electric SUV Mercedes EQC 400 in the Indian market soon. This car has been...
Read more
Car News

These Impressive Cars will be Launched in the Festive Season Between Corona, Know All Details Here !!!

Anoj Kumar -
Earlier this year, the auto industry's condition in India was not already going well, and the rest of cancer caused by the Coronavirus, the...
Read more
Bike News

Okinawa Brought New Electric Scooter In India, Know About Specs, Look, Features, Mileage, And All Information !!!

Anoj Kumar -
Okinawa has launched the R30 electric scooter in India. This scooter has been launched in India with a price of Rs 58,992. The company...
Read more
Car News

Maruti’s New Car Coming with Two Petrol Engines, Launched Before Diwali In India !!!

Anoj Kumar -
The festival season in India is not far away. Meanwhile, all the big car makers are looking to launch new ones so that their...
Read more
2,718,474FansLike
41,033FollowersFollow
21FollowersFollow
241SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Mercedes EQC 400 Electric SUV Car Seen at Dealership, Know About Specs, Review, Mileage, And Much More !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz is about to launch its Fully Electric SUV Mercedes EQC 400 in the Indian market soon. This car has been...
Read more

These Impressive Cars will be Launched in the Festive Season Between Corona, Know All Details Here !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Earlier this year, the auto industry's condition in India was not already going well, and the rest of cancer caused by the Coronavirus, the...
Read more

Maruti’s New Car Coming with Two Petrol Engines, Launched Before Diwali In India !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
The festival season in India is not far away. Meanwhile, all the big car makers are looking to launch new ones so that their...
Read more

Hyundai, Kia, MG, 4 Dhansu Cars Coming to India In Festival Season, Know About Specs, Picture, Mileage, And Every Update !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Many new cars have been launched in India after the lockdown. In India, the festive season is not too far, so all the car...
Read more

Car Driving Tips: If You are also Learning to Drive a Car, Take Special Care of These 10 Things !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
According to government regulations, if you have become eligible to drive a car and your driving license has been made, you can now drive....
Read more

If You do not have Money to Buy a Car, Then Take the Car on the Lease; These Companies Offer Attractive Offers !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
In this era of the Corona crisis, if a customer is not in a position to buy a new car, he can lease it...
Read more

Buy Old Car on OLX Auto Platform, OLX Auto Launches Recently Franchise Store !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
OLX, the online platform for buying and selling used goods, has expanded its business. OLX has started franchising for the purchase and sale of...
Read more

Know About Fastest Charging Car, Charging up to 480 km in 20 Minutes !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Lucid Motors' sleek electric car is coming. The company says that its electric car will be at the forefront of the Lucid Air range....
Read more

If You Also Want to Make Your Car Hi-Tech, Then Try These Implement !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
We take care of the car to increase its lifespan. Apart from this, we can make the car high-tech and put four moons in...
Read more

Lumpsum Rs. Sixty thousand Bumper Discount on Hyundai Cars, Knows how many Discounts on Which Car.

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Sales of affected cars due to Coronavirus are seen to be back on track. Car sales figures in July indicate this. However, car companies...
Read more
© Auto Freak