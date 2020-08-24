Home Car News Mercedes EQC 400 Electric SUV Car Seen at Dealership, Know About Specs,...
Mercedes EQC 400 Electric SUV Car Seen at Dealership, Know About Specs, Review, Mileage, And Much More !!!

By- Anoj Kumar
Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz is about to launch its Fully Electric SUV Mercedes EQC 400 in the Indian market soon. This car has been seen many times before during testing, and now this car has been seen at the dealership.

According to the information, this car will be launched by the end of this year, but before that, this car has been seen at a dealership in Delhi, and some pictures have also been revealed. In these pictures released by Team-BHP, it can be seen that two units of this car are parked outside the dealership.

Let us tell you that this will be the first fully electric car from German carmaker Mercedes-Benz, which will be launched in the Indian market. According to the information, the Mercedes EQC 400 is built on the company’s modified GLC platform.

Let us tell you that the company was planning to launch this car only in April 2020, but due to the Corona epidemic, the launch of this car has been extended till the end of this year. Mercedes EQC Electric comes under the company’s ‘EQ – Electric Intelligence’ electric vehicles.

The company has used one electric motor, each on both the front and rear axles of this car. Together these two electric motors provide the Mercedes EQC 400 with 408 bhp of power and 760 Newton meter of torque.

The company claims that this electric car achieves 0-100 kmph in just 5.1 seconds, and its maximum speed has been stated to be 180 kmph. Mercedes EQC 400 has a battery of 80 kW.

According to the New European Driving Cycle, this battery provides a range of about 445–471 km. It can be fully charged in 11 hours with a normal charger, while it also has the facility of fast charging. With the help of DC charger, it can be charged up to 80 percent in just 40 minutes.

Anoj Kumar
Anoj Kumar is the Editorial Director for the AutoFreak. Anoj has been consistently named one of the top Influencers and Author by independent organizations. He is a frequently quoted source in Auto-Mobile.
