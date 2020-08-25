Home Car News Mahindra Marazzo Car Comes with BS6 Engine, Know About Price, Mileage, Specs,...
Mahindra Marazzo Car Comes with BS6 Engine, Know About Price, Mileage, Specs, And Everything You Need to Know !!!

By- Anoj Kumar
Mahindra & Mahindra has launched a new Marazzo MPV with a BS6 engine. Mahindra Marazzo, with the BS6 engine, has come in 3 variants. Its entry-level variant is M2, while the mid-specification variant is M4 +. At the same time, now its top variant is M6 +. With the BS6 upgrade, Mahindra has discontinued the top M8 variant of Marazzo. The new Mahindra is available in Marazzo, Marner Maroon, Iceberg White, Shimaring Silver, Osnik Black, and Aqua Marine in 5 exterior color options.

This is the price of different variants of the new marjo

If you talk about the price, then the starting price of the new Marazzo with the BS6 engine is Rs 11.25 lakh. This price is of the M2 variant of Mahindra Marazzo. At the same time, its M4 + variant costs Rs 12.37 lakh. At the same time, its M6 + top variant costs Rs 13.51 lakh. These are ex-showroom prices in Delhi. The M2 and M4 + variants of Mahindra Marazzo have 16-inch wheels shod with 215/65 section tires. At the same time, the top M6 + variant has 17-inch wheels wrapped in 215/60 section tires.

There are some specifications of Mahindra Marazzo.

The new Marazzo that comes with the BS6 engine has a 1.5 liter, 4 cylinders turbocharged diesel engine. This engine generates 121 bhp of power at 3,500rpm and peak torque of 300 Nm at 1,750-2,500rpm. The new Mahindra Marazzo is 4,585mm long, 1,866mm wide, and 1,774mm high. Its wheelbase is 2,760mm. This multi-purpose vehicle of Mahindra has features such as lumbar support for the driver and co-driver seats, height adjustable for driver seat, automatic AC, follow-me-home headlamps. The Marazzo has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and rear parking camera with GPS navigation.

Work is also going on on the petrol variant.

Apart from this, Mahindra is also working on the petrol variant of its Marazzo MPV. It can be launched in the coming months. This model may come with a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine. It can get a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic option.

Anoj Kumar
