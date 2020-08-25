Home Car News Good Possibility to Buy a Cheap Car, MG Motor Starts Second-Hand Car...
Good Possibility to Buy a Cheap Car, MG Motor Starts Second-Hand Car Business !!!

By- Anoj Kumar
MG Motor India has launched second-hand cars to increase its sales further. MG Motor India gave this information in a statement on Monday. The company has started the business of certified old cars under the name of MG ReaSure. The company has said that customers will get the best price for MG cars at its dealership. The company has said that second-hand cars will be assessed based on 160 quality checks. Before the re-sale of these cars, the company will make all the necessary improvements and repairs.

I will be able to replace an old car.

The statement said that owners of MG cars would be able to sell their cars quickly. There will be no compulsion to get a new company model in exchange for the old car. MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Gaurav Gupta said, “Through the MG REASURE program, we will provide the best price to the customers of MG cars on the sale of their car.” We want to create a see-through platform and ensure customers a fair price for their old vehicles. The company currently sells Hector, Hector Plus, and ZS electric vehicles in the Indian market. The company plans to introduce a Gloster SUV in the festive season.

The company launched its much-awaited 6-seater sport utility vehicle (SUV) last month in India with an initial price of Rs 13.48 lakh. Let us know, and this is the third car of the company after Hector and ZS Electric in India. The company said at the time of launch, and this is an introductory price which is only available till August 13, after which the price of this car will be increased to 50,000.

Some cosmetic changes have been made in Hector Plus, which makes it look different from Hector. Also, it has 6-seats in three lines. Key changes to the Hector Plus SUV include its 6-seat setup with mid-row captain seats. These include 1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter petrol hybrid, and 2-liter diesel engines.

Both petrol engines generate 143 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. The diesel engine generates 170 PS of power and 350Nm of torque. A 6-speed manual gearbox is standard with all three engines. There is also the option of a dual-clutch automatic gearbox with a hybrid petrol engine.

Anoj Kumar
