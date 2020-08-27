Home Car News Know About Hyundai's New Electric SUV Kona EV Car Launch Date, Look,...
Know About Hyundai’s New Electric SUV Kona EV Car Launch Date, Look, Specs, Mileage, And All Updates !!!

By- Anoj Kumar
With the era of electric cars coming up, auto companies have increased their focus on electric vehicles, Hyundai leading the way, with three vehicles under the Ioniq brand during the coming few years under the Clean Mobility Mission. Is planned to be launched. Hyundai has given a glimpse of its ‘All-New Kona EV’ and ‘Kona N Line’ electric SUV.

Hyundai’s Kona is sold worldwide and is very popular. The company is now paying special attention to this electric car. It is continuously working on its performance and driving range. It is also making several changes to make its looks and design more modern and attractive. Teaser photos of the new corner present this electric car with a wide stance and a shark-like nose which gives it a sleek look. The DRLs have also been upgraded, making it look quite luxurious. Along with this, the front skid plate and bumper give it a bold look.

New EV Kona N Line

Hyundai has also seen a glimpse of its new EV Kona N Line for the first time. This electric car looks more focused on aerodynamic design. It has an aggressive front bumper, window-slit air intake and corner fins as well as sleek body crease lines. The N line models focus on giving the Hyundai cars a more attractive look. According to the company, the corner N line will appeal to the customers.

New Kona features

The Kona is Hyundai’s trendy electric car, and the company announced in July that it had been able to sell one lakh units worldwide in two years of its launch. The company claims that the Hyundai Kona has a range of 484 km and is available with a 64 kWh / 39 kWh lithium-ion battery option. There are a lot of features in this car for safety and comfort, which includes features such as driver attention warning, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot collision warning system, high beam assist, an 8-inch navigation system, rain-sensing wipers, Qi wireless device charging.

