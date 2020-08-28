Home Car News Kia Sonet New TVC Launched: Know About Launch Date, Specs, Mileage, Features,...
Car NewsReviewsCar ReviewsFeaturedFeatures/OpinionMakeKia MotorsSpotted/Spied

Kia Sonet New TVC Launched: Know About Launch Date, Specs, Mileage, Features, Price, And Latest Update !!!

By- Anoj Kumar
- Advertisement -

Kiya Motors is launching its new compact SUV Kiya Sonnet in the Indian market soon. Kia Motors is leaving no stone unturned to promote this SUV and is releasing television commercials one after another, showcasing different features of Kiya Sonnet.

Some time ago Kia Motors released a TVC of a sonnet, and now the company has again released a new TVC of this car. The company has released this TVC on its channel on YouTube, and this TVC is more than 8 minutes long.

In this TVC, Kia Motors has given information about each feature of this car. This TVC showcases the top trim variant GT line turbo of Kiya Sonnet, in which Kiya Motors has given 30+ first-in-class segment features.

Kia Motors has already started booking this car, and 6,325 units of this car have been booked on the first day. To book this car one has to pay an advance of Rs 25,000. Kaya Sonnet will be brought with a total of three engine options, which will include 2 petrol and 1 diesel engines.

Also Read:  Sales of Tata Hexa halted, 0 units sold during March

1.2-liter in it. There will be a petrol engine, which gives 83 bhp power and 113 Nm of torque. 1.0-li with it. There will be a turbo petrol engine, which offers 120 bhp power and 172 Nm torque. At the same time, its diesel engine will be provided in two tune states. The first 1.5-litre diesel engine gives 100 bhp power and 240 Nm torque and the second 115 bhp power and 250 Nm torque.

Talking about the interior of Kiya Sonnet, it has a 4.25 instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Uvo connected technology. It has 57 Uvo Connect features. It has many features including front ventilated seat, wireless charging, de-cut steering wheel, with many control buttons, rear AC vents, air purifier, electric sunroof.

In terms of safety, the sonnet has 6 airbags, EBD with ABS, airbags, traction control, brake assist, automatic headlamps, Isofix child seat anchors, rear parking sensors, tire pressure monitoring system, a segment-first 360-degree camera etc.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:  Car Loan Interest rates lowest in Seven years But not for long.

Newsletter

Sign up for latest news, important updates and special tutorials.

Anoj Kumar
Anoj Kumar is the Editorial Director for the AutoFreak. Anoj has been consistently named one of the top Influencers and Author by independent organizations. He is a frequently quoted source in Auto-Mobile.
Previous articleAll The Updates in Regard with the New Season of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel !!!
Next articleAudi RS Q8 Launched In India, Know About Specs, Price, Mileage, Picture, And Latest Information !!!

RELATED ARTICLES

Car News

Car Company Honda Announced its First Electric Car Will be Named “Honda E” !!!

Anoj Kumar -
While most carmakers are focusing on making electric sedans and electric SUVs, Japanese carmaker Honda Cars are preparing to make a small car as...
Read more
Car News

New Hyundai i20 Elite Car: Know About Specs, Mileage, Review, Launched Date, And Every Latest Update Here !!!

Anoj Kumar -
The new Hyundai i20 is scheduled to be launched in October, due to which the company has been doing road testing of this car...
Read more
Car News

New Honda Jazz TVC Launched In Indian Market Recently, Know Car Features, Specs, Mileage, And All Information !!!

Anoj Kumar -
Japanese carmaker Honda Cars has launched its premium hatchback Honda Jazz in the Indian market. The company has launched this car for Rs 7.49...
Read more
Audi

Audi RS Q8 Launched In India, Know About Specs, Price, Mileage, Picture, And Latest Information !!!

Anoj Kumar -
Audi has launched the RS Q8 in India today. The Audi RS Q8 is priced at Rs 2.07 crore (ex-showroom). The Audi RS Q8...
Read more
2,717,300FansLike
41,003FollowersFollow
21FollowersFollow
241SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Car Company Honda Announced its First Electric Car Will be Named “Honda E” !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
While most carmakers are focusing on making electric sedans and electric SUVs, Japanese carmaker Honda Cars are preparing to make a small car as...
Read more

New Hyundai i20 Elite Car: Know About Specs, Mileage, Review, Launched Date, And Every Latest Update Here !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
The new Hyundai i20 is scheduled to be launched in October, due to which the company has been doing road testing of this car...
Read more

New Honda Jazz TVC Launched In Indian Market Recently, Know Car Features, Specs, Mileage, And All Information !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Japanese carmaker Honda Cars has launched its premium hatchback Honda Jazz in the Indian market. The company has launched this car for Rs 7.49...
Read more

Audi RS Q8 Launched In India, Know About Specs, Price, Mileage, Picture, And Latest Information !!!

Audi Anoj Kumar -
Audi has launched the RS Q8 in India today. The Audi RS Q8 is priced at Rs 2.07 crore (ex-showroom). The Audi RS Q8...
Read more

Kia Sonet New TVC Launched: Know About Launch Date, Specs, Mileage, Features, Price, And Latest Update !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Kiya Motors is launching its new compact SUV Kiya Sonnet in the Indian market soon. Kia Motors is leaving no stone unturned to promote...
Read more

Know About Hyundai’s New Electric SUV Kona EV Car Launch Date, Look, Specs, Mileage, And All Updates !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
With the era of electric cars coming up, auto companies have increased their focus on electric vehicles, Hyundai leading the way, with three vehicles...
Read more

Good Possibility to Buy a Cheap Car, MG Motor Starts Second-Hand Car Business !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
MG Motor India has launched second-hand cars to increase its sales further. MG Motor India gave this information in a statement on Monday. The...
Read more

Mahindra Marazzo Car Comes with BS6 Engine, Know About Price, Mileage, Specs, And Everything You Need to Know !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Mahindra & Mahindra has launched a new Marazzo MPV with a BS6 engine. Mahindra Marazzo, with the BS6 engine, has come in 3 variants....
Read more

Mercedes EQC 400 Electric SUV Car Seen at Dealership, Know About Specs, Review, Mileage, And Much More !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz is about to launch its Fully Electric SUV Mercedes EQC 400 in the Indian market soon. This car has been...
Read more

These Impressive Cars will be Launched in the Festive Season Between Corona, Know All Details Here !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Earlier this year, the auto industry's condition in India was not already going well, and the rest of cancer caused by the Coronavirus, the...
Read more
© Auto Freak