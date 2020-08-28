Kia Sonet New TVC Launched: Know About Launch Date, Specs, Mileage, Features, Price, And Latest Update !!!

- Advertisement -

Kiya Motors is launching its new compact SUV Kiya Sonnet in the Indian market soon. Kia Motors is leaving no stone unturned to promote this SUV and is releasing television commercials one after another, showcasing different features of Kiya Sonnet.

Some time ago Kia Motors released a TVC of a sonnet, and now the company has again released a new TVC of this car. The company has released this TVC on its channel on YouTube, and this TVC is more than 8 minutes long.

In this TVC, Kia Motors has given information about each feature of this car. This TVC showcases the top trim variant GT line turbo of Kiya Sonnet, in which Kiya Motors has given 30+ first-in-class segment features.

Kia Motors has already started booking this car, and 6,325 units of this car have been booked on the first day. To book this car one has to pay an advance of Rs 25,000. Kaya Sonnet will be brought with a total of three engine options, which will include 2 petrol and 1 diesel engines.

1.2-liter in it. There will be a petrol engine, which gives 83 bhp power and 113 Nm of torque. 1.0-li with it. There will be a turbo petrol engine, which offers 120 bhp power and 172 Nm torque. At the same time, its diesel engine will be provided in two tune states. The first 1.5-litre diesel engine gives 100 bhp power and 240 Nm torque and the second 115 bhp power and 250 Nm torque.

Talking about the interior of Kiya Sonnet, it has a 4.25 instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Uvo connected technology. It has 57 Uvo Connect features. It has many features including front ventilated seat, wireless charging, de-cut steering wheel, with many control buttons, rear AC vents, air purifier, electric sunroof.

In terms of safety, the sonnet has 6 airbags, EBD with ABS, airbags, traction control, brake assist, automatic headlamps, Isofix child seat anchors, rear parking sensors, tire pressure monitoring system, a segment-first 360-degree camera etc.