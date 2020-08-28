Home Make Audi Audi RS Q8 Launched In India, Know About Specs, Price, Mileage, Picture,...
Audi RS Q8 Launched In India, Know About Specs, Price, Mileage, Picture, And Latest Information !!!

By- Anoj Kumar
Audi has launched the RS Q8 in India today. The Audi RS Q8 is priced at Rs 2.07 crore (ex-showroom). The Audi RS Q8 has been introduced with attractive design, lots of features and a powerful engine.

Audi RS Q8 is the fastest SUV of the company till date, this luxurious SUV of the company can be booked by giving an advance amount of Rs 15 lakh. Talking about the design of the Audi RS Q8, it has been kept the same as the standard model, but new styling is seen.

The front face of the Audi RS Q8 has been given a new look with 3D honeycomb mesh on the new single-frame grille. The new design uses front and rear bumpers, integrated diffusers and RS-spec spoilers.

Its interior has also been kept as the standard version, although it has been given RS Sport seat in the front. Along with this, the RS spec flat-bottom steering and front-seat ventilation and heating have been provided. It has standard features like Audi virtual cockpit and 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with Myodi Connect app.

Audi RS Q8 features 4 zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, heads-up display, Matrix LED headlight, RS Sport exhaust, B&O modern sound system, with 3D sound. It also feels sporty from inside.

The Audi RS Q8 is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, which provides 600 Bhp of power and 800 Newton meters of torque. The power of this engine is sent to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

It also has a 48-volt mild hybrid system that provides an additional 16 bhp of power, paired with a lithium-ion battery pack. It has an all-wheel-drive Quattro system. The RS Q8 achieves 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.8 seconds and takes 13.7 seconds to touch 200 km / h.

It has a maximum speed of 250 km / h which can be increased to 305 km / h with the help of the optional RS Dynamic Package Plus. Audi RS Q8 is going to compete in the Indian market with Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayen Turbo, Mercedes AMG GLE 63.

Anoj Kumar
Anoj Kumar
