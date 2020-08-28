Home Car News New Honda Jazz TVC Launched In Indian Market Recently, Know Car Features,...
New Honda Jazz TVC Launched In Indian Market Recently, Know Car Features, Specs, Mileage, And All Information !!!

By- Anoj Kumar
Japanese carmaker Honda Cars has launched its premium hatchback Honda Jazz in the Indian market. The company has launched this car for Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). At the same time, the price of its top variant has been kept at Rs 9.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Cars have launched this car in three variants V, VX and ZX. The company had already started booking this car, and now Honda has released a television commercial of the new Jazz. The company has released this TVC on its YouTube channel.

It can be seen in this TVC that Honda has given information about all the features of this car. In this television commercial, the interior of Honda Jazz as well as the exterior is also available. It can be seen in this TVC that the new Jazz has given many new features compared to its old model.

The company has added a new ZX variant of this car this time. Talking about the design, high gloss black grille with chrome accent, new LED headlight with integrated LED DRL, redesigned front and rear bumper, new LED fog lights, and modern LED tail lamps have been given.

Talking about the interior of the new Honda Jazz, it has a one-touch electric sunroof, along with cruise control, new soft-touch dashboard, auto AC, multi-display information with LCD and Eco Assist, engine start/stop button, The Honda Smart Key system is provided with the keyless remote.

In terms of safety, the 2020 Honda Jazz has many features including dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, multi-view rear camera, rear parking camera, immobilizer anti-theft system. This premium hatchback has 345 litres of cargo space.

Talking about its engine, it has a BS6 standard-based 1.2-litre petrol engine, and this engine provides 89 Bhp of power and 110 Newton meter of torque. It has the option of 5-speed manual and CVT automatic gearbox.

Anoj Kumar
