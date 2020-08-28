New Hyundai i20 Elite Car: Know About Specs, Mileage, Review, Launched Date, And Every Latest Update Here !!!

- Advertisement -

The new Hyundai i20 is scheduled to be launched in October, due to which the company has been doing road testing of this car for a long time. The new Hyundai i20 will be a premium hatchback car like before, with a plethora of features that will also be more stylish than before. Currently, this car has been seen without camouflage during testing in Pune.

By design, this car looks like its global variant. The car has LED headlight, LED taillight and a prominent grille. The testing model has been seen in steel wheels, but alloy wheels will be used in the production variant.

Talking about the significant changes in the new i20, it has a wider grille, new bold bumpers with more significant air intake and a sharper headlight than before. At the same time, the taillight of ‘Z’ Glow pattern has been installed in its rear.

Talking about the interior, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the instrument cluster has been given inside. Its infotainment system supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The car will come with the company’s Blue Link smart connectivity system that supports 33 command features. This bluelink technique is also given in the Hyundai Venue. It is said that it will be Hyundai’s most powerful hatchback car ever.

This car can be launched in a turbo petrol engine which will be decisive. In India, the car can be established in 1.0-liter turbo petrol and 1.5-liter diesel engines. This car can be launched in the option of 6-speed manual or 7-speed automatic gearbox. Two driving modes can also be given in this car.

More details about the car have not been shared though. The new i20 can compete with Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altrose, Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Glanza and Honda Jazz in India. The Next Generation i20 will be launched with a new price.