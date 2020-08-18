Renault Duster Turbo Petrol Variant Launched Recently, Starting Price is Rs 10.49 Lakhs Approx !!!

- Advertisement -

Renault India has launched a new turbo petrol variant of the Duster on Monday. The Duster with the turbo petrol engine is priced between Rs 10.49 lakh and Rs 13.59 lakh. These are ex-showroom prices of the new variant. With this launch, the new Duster SUV model has become the most powerful SUV in its segment in the country. The new Rena Duster Turbo Petrol Total will be available in 5 variants. It will be available in 3 manual gearboxes (RXE, RXS, RXZ) option and 2 X-Tronic CVT option.

Different variants are priced at

The ex-showroom price of the RXE, RXS and RXZ variants of the Duster with the turbo petrol engine is 10.49 lakh, 11.39 lakh and 11.99 lakh respectively. At the same time, the ex-showroom price of the RXS automatic variant is Rs 12.99 lakh. At the same time, the automatic RXZ has an ex-showroom price of Rs 13.59 lakh.

Cheaper and cheaper than Turbo Petrol variants of Celtos

The Duster’s new turbo petrol variant is about 5 lakh rupees cheaper than the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos turbo petrol variants. Hyundai Creta’s turbo petrol variant is priced between Rs 16.17 lakh-Rs 17.21 lakh. At the same time, the turbo petrol variant of Kia Celtos has priced between Rs 15.54 lakh and Rs 17.29 lakh.

New Creta, more powerful than Celtos

Renault says that the new petrol variant of the Duster SUV is powered by a 1330cc 1.3 litre 4-cylinder engine, which generates 156PS of power and 254NM of torque. The manual variant has a 6-speed gearbox, while the CVT variant has an X-Tronic unit. The Duster Turbo Petrol variant is more powerful than the new Hyundai Creta and Kia Celtos, which generates 140bhp of power and comes with a 1.0L T-GDi engine.

Mileage of manual and automatic variants

The company claims that a variant with a manual gearbox gives a mileage of 16.5 km / l (kmpl), while a model with a CVT automatic transmission gives a mileage of 16.42 km / l. The new Renault Duster Turbo Petrol variant looks far more sporty than the 1.5L petrol model. The SUV features newly designed R17 Forza Diamond Cut alloy wheels.