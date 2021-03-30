Royal Enfield Classic 350 New Model 2021 Launch Date, Specs, Price, And All Updates Here !!!

- Advertisement -

Royal Enfield, the country’s leading performance bike manufacturer, In this leaked detail, it has also been revealed that the company is giving a 19-inch spoke wheel in the front of this new bike and an 18-inch spoke wheel in the back. Tubed tires are being used in this. Apart from this, this bike can also be offered with the option of tubeless tires. A 135 mm telescopic fork in the front of the bike and a 130 mm gas charge shock observer suspension are being given in the rear.

Engine Capacity: As far as the engine mechanism is concerned, the company is using the current 349 cc capacity single-cylinder engine in this bike which generates power of 19.2 hp and torque of 27 Nm. At this time, its power will be slightly higher than the model available in the market. This engine will be equipped with a 5-speed gearbox.

These Features will be Found: In media reports, it is being claimed that Royal Enfield can use the tripper navigation system in its upcoming Next Generation Classic 350. Which was also given earlier in the Meteor 350. As for other updates, a new instrument console can be given to this bike, which will give basic information like fuel gauge riding, speed, gear system, etc. The company can launch this bike in the market till next month.

However, no official information has been shared about it yet.is soon going to launch the next generation model of its famous bike Classic 350 in the market. This bike has also been spotted on several occasions during testing. Now the details of this upcoming bike have been leaked on the internet. So let’s know what is special in the next-generation model-

The new Classic 350 is now being built on a twin downtube frame instead of a single downtube frame, as per reports published. The frame was used in the recently launched Meteor 350 by the company. This bike is primarily designed on the company’s J1D platform with state-of-the-art technology. Which not only improves the handling of the bike but the performance is also excellent.