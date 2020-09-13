Home Bike News Royal Enfield Modification: Know Facts About Side Car Fitted in The Royal...
Royal Enfield Modification: Know Facts About Side Car Fitted in The Royal Enfield Continental GT Bike Models !!!

By- Anoj Kumar
Interceptor and Continental GT are highly popular bikes in the 650 cc segment of The Royal Enfield. Both these bikes were launched in 2019 in a fairly aggressive price range. Both these bikes are the most affordable 650cc premium bikes sold worldwide, including India. Both these bikes are known for their powerful engines.

Bike modifiers are loved by Royal Enfield bikes all over the world. The ability to mold this bike in any way makes it different.

Generally, Royal Enfield’s Classic and Bullet bikes are the most used for modification, but nowadays 650cc bikes are also being modified.

The Continental GT 650 has been modified and a second seat has been added to it. One wheel sidecar has been included in this modification. The Royal Enfield Continental GT gets a single-seat, causing a second seat shortage.

The difficulty comes when you have a partner with you, and you cannot sit on this bike because of the seat. This modification has been done to find the solution.

Also Read:  The revival of Meteor Name Plate by the Royal Enfield

Please tell that the engine and other parts of the bike have not been changed in it. This sidecar has a wheel which is as big as the wheel of the bike. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are retro-style bikes. Both of these are being produced in India.

Royal Enfield bikes are quite popular in many countries in Europe. The company is becoming very famous due to offering good quality bikes at affordable prices. Royal Enfield has recently opened its new assembly plant in Argentina.

Anoj Kumar
Anoj Kumar is the Editorial Director for the AutoFreak. Anoj has been consistently named one of the top Influencers and Author by independent organizations. He is a frequently quoted source in Auto-Mobile.
