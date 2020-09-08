Home Bike News Know About Ducati 1100 Scrambler Specs, Look, Mileage, Price, And Expected Launch...
Know About Ducati 1100 Scrambler Specs, Look, Mileage, Price, And Expected Launch Date In India !!!

By- Anoj Kumar
Ducati is going to launch its Scrambler bike in India soon. Recently, Ducati shared the teaser of its Scrambler bike on its social media handle. Ducati will launch two Scrambler bikes in India including the 1100 Pro and 1100 Sport Pro. Both the bikes will have a 1079cc twin-cylinder engine.

Let us know that the estimated price of Ducati 1100 Pro can be Rs 12 lakh and that of 1100 Sport Pro can be Rs 13.5 lakh. The price of both bikes has been estimated according to the ex-showroom. BS6 emission regulations have come into force in India so both bikes will be available in BS6 engine only.

Talking about the Ducati Scrambler, both the bikes use a 1079cc air-cooled engine. However, the power and torque outputs of both engines are different. The power output of the Pro variant is high, and this bike provides 90.5 Nm of torque with 84.7 Bhp of power. At the same time, the Sport Pro offers 85.65 Bhp of power and 88Nm of torque.

The bike has a 6-speed gearbox with slipper clutch. Talking about the features, both bikes have three driving modes – Active, Journey and City. Apart from this, traction control and cornering ABS are also given as standard.

The Ducati Scrambler is the company’s second BS6 offering in India. A few days ago the company launched Panigale V2 BS6 in India. The company has launched this bike for 16.99 lakh rupees (ex-showroom).

The Panigale V4 mainly inspires the design and features of the Ducati Panigale V2. This bike is currently the most attractive looking sports bike.

The thoughtful design and simple bodywork of the bike give this bike a unique identity. This bike is slimmer and lighter than its higher variant Panigale V4. This bike has a Panigale 959 frame.

Anoj Kumar
