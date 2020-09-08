Home Car News Tata Nexon EV Car 3D Platform Launched: Know Here All the Features...
Car NewsReviewsCar ReviewsElectric CarsFeaturedFeatures/OpinionLuxury CarsMakeSpotted/SpiedTata

Tata Nexon EV Car 3D Platform Launched: Know Here All the Features of Tata Nexon Electric Car in 3D View !!!

By- Anoj Kumar
- Advertisement -

On the occasion of World Electric Vehicle Day, Tata Motors showcased all the variants from Nexon Electric with a 3D view. The company has launched the Nexon EV 3D commerce platform to showcase Nexon Electric, where customers can enjoy a 360-degree view of the Nexon electric car. The company has launched this platform so that customers can understand Nexon Electric better.

Let us tell you, and World Electric Vehicle Day is celebrated on 9 September. The main goal of this day is to build a robust ecosystem for electric vehicles. On this day, companies are challenged on each other’s challenges in electric vehicles and technological development.

Tata Motors states that the company sees electric vehicles as a future resource and is continuously reducing electric technology development in vehicles.

Electric carrying day will be celebrated in collaboration with Swedish company ABB and Green TV. Tata Motors is also participating in this year’s event with several companies. Tata Motors is among the companies that formed Electric Vehicles Day to promote electric vehicles.

Also Read:  Tata Motors Announces Discounts upto Rs 65,000 on Tiago, Tigor, and Harrier Car Model !!!

The Tata Nexon EV was launched earlier this year. The Tata Nexon EV is the best-selling electric car in the country. Tata Nexon EV has a market share of over 62 percent in the current financial year.

The company recently manufactured the 1000th Nexon EV. On the occasion of Electric Vehicle Day, companies worldwide will showcase their electric technology and share important information. The future and technical hurdles of electric vehicles will be discussed on occasion.

Companies will also discuss electric vehicles’ role in solving the current climate change and pollution and electric vehicles’ role in it.

- Advertisement -

Newsletter

Sign up for latest news, important updates and special tutorials.

Anoj Kumar
Anoj Kumar is the Editorial Director for the AutoFreak. Anoj has been consistently named one of the top Influencers and Author by independent organizations. He is a frequently quoted source in Auto-Mobile.
Previous articleVolkswagen Tiguan X Coupe Car: Know About Launch Date, Specs, Mileage, Price, And All Information !!!
Next articleKnow About Ducati 1100 Scrambler Specs, Look, Mileage, Price, And Expected Launch Date In India !!!

RELATED ARTICLES

Bike News

Know About Ducati 1100 Scrambler Specs, Look, Mileage, Price, And Expected Launch Date In India !!!

Anoj Kumar -
Also Read:  Auto Expo 2020: Tata Motors has shown it intends to start the HBX SUV in India
Ducati is going to launch its Scrambler bike in India soon. Recently, Ducati shared the teaser of its Scrambler bike on its social media...
Read more
Car News

Volkswagen Tiguan X Coupe Car: Know About Launch Date, Specs, Mileage, Price, And All Information !!!

Anoj Kumar -
Volkswagen has revealed the Tiguan X, its coupe SUV. Photos of the Tiguan X Coupe have been shared on social media. It is a...
Read more
Car News

Know Everything About Tata HBX Micro SUV Car Launch Date, Specs, Price, And All Information !!!

Anoj Kumar -
Domestic carmaker Tata Motors is currently working on its micro SUV Tata HBX. The company showcased this SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 held...
Read more
Featured

EazeGames Review – Does its platform live up to the hype?

Ansari -
What is EazeGames? EazeGames is Europe’s number 1 real money skill gaming platform where you can win cash prizes playing skill games. EazeGames currently hosts over 10...
Read more
2,715,527FansLike
40,968FollowersFollow
21FollowersFollow
241SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Tata Nexon EV Car 3D Platform Launched: Know Here All the Features of Tata Nexon Electric Car in 3D View !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
On the occasion of World Electric Vehicle Day, Tata Motors showcased all the variants from Nexon Electric with a 3D view. The company has...
Read more

Volkswagen Tiguan X Coupe Car: Know About Launch Date, Specs, Mileage, Price, And All Information !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Volkswagen has revealed the Tiguan X, its coupe SUV. Photos of the Tiguan X Coupe have been shared on social media. It is a...
Read more

Know Everything About Tata HBX Micro SUV Car Launch Date, Specs, Price, And All Information !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Domestic carmaker Tata Motors is currently working on its micro SUV Tata HBX. The company showcased this SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 held...
Read more

Know About Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 Launch Date, Specs, Review, Mileage, Price, And Everything Latest Update Here !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Mercedes-Benz has updated its electric SUV EQC 400 on the Indian website. Last week this car was seen in a showroom in Delhi. Mercedes...
Read more

Know Everything About BS6 Honda Jazz Variant Wise Features, Specs, Mileage, Price, And More Information !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Car manufacturer Honda Cars India recently launched the new-generation Honda Jazz, and it's premium hatchback car. The company has launched the Car at an...
Read more

Citroen C3 Sporty: Know About Expected Launch Date, Specs, Features, Price, And More Information !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Car manufacturer Citroen is preparing to launch its first car in the Indian market. According to the information, Citron may present its C5 Aircross...
Read more

Car Company Honda Announced its First Electric Car Will be Named “Honda E” !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
While most carmakers are focusing on making electric sedans and electric SUVs, Japanese carmaker Honda Cars are preparing to make a small car as...
Read more

New Hyundai i20 Elite Car: Know About Specs, Mileage, Review, Launched Date, And Every Latest Update Here !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
The new Hyundai i20 is scheduled to be launched in October, due to which the company has been doing road testing of this car...
Read more

New Honda Jazz TVC Launched In Indian Market Recently, Know Car Features, Specs, Mileage, And All Information !!!

Car News Anoj Kumar -
Japanese carmaker Honda Cars has launched its premium hatchback Honda Jazz in the Indian market. The company has launched this car for Rs 7.49...
Read more

Audi RS Q8 Launched In India, Know About Specs, Price, Mileage, Picture, And Latest Information !!!

Audi Anoj Kumar -
Audi has launched the RS Q8 in India today. The Audi RS Q8 is priced at Rs 2.07 crore (ex-showroom). The Audi RS Q8...
Read more
© Auto Freak