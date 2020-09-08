Tata Nexon EV Car 3D Platform Launched: Know Here All the Features of Tata Nexon Electric Car in 3D View !!!

- Advertisement -

On the occasion of World Electric Vehicle Day, Tata Motors showcased all the variants from Nexon Electric with a 3D view. The company has launched the Nexon EV 3D commerce platform to showcase Nexon Electric, where customers can enjoy a 360-degree view of the Nexon electric car. The company has launched this platform so that customers can understand Nexon Electric better.

Let us tell you, and World Electric Vehicle Day is celebrated on 9 September. The main goal of this day is to build a robust ecosystem for electric vehicles. On this day, companies are challenged on each other’s challenges in electric vehicles and technological development.

Tata Motors states that the company sees electric vehicles as a future resource and is continuously reducing electric technology development in vehicles.

Electric carrying day will be celebrated in collaboration with Swedish company ABB and Green TV. Tata Motors is also participating in this year’s event with several companies. Tata Motors is among the companies that formed Electric Vehicles Day to promote electric vehicles.

The Tata Nexon EV was launched earlier this year. The Tata Nexon EV is the best-selling electric car in the country. Tata Nexon EV has a market share of over 62 percent in the current financial year.

The company recently manufactured the 1000th Nexon EV. On the occasion of Electric Vehicle Day, companies worldwide will showcase their electric technology and share important information. The future and technical hurdles of electric vehicles will be discussed on occasion.

Companies will also discuss electric vehicles’ role in solving the current climate change and pollution and electric vehicles’ role in it.