Sex Education Season 3: Release Date And Production Status

Sex Education returns with a new season. It will soon be available on Netflix. Asa Butterfield, the lead star, recently stated that viewers aren’t ready for the new season.

Season 2 ended with Jean still angry at Otis’ sex shop and attempting to reason with him. But it doesn’t seem like this time. So they ignore each other.

Jean visits the doctor because she’s feeling unwell and learns that her mother is pregnant. Maeve learns that her mother is using drugs again after Isaac’s tip and reports it to social services. Maeve and Viv’s team of quizmasters takes first place at the national competition.

Jackson can perform in the school’s theatrical thanks to Viv’s support. Adam arrives at the end of the show to express his love for Eric. Eric reciprocates.

Mr. Groff has been placed on leave by the school administration. Otis leaves a voicemail explaining everything to Maeve and claiming that he loves her. Isaac then deletes the recording and sends Otis off.

Release Date

After a 20-month hiatus will finally return to its third season on Friday September 17, 2021.

Netflix confirmed the news on June 24, timed to the official season 3 synopsis. More details to follow! – and our first look at the new season.

The September return date is a bit earlier than initially anticipated. It was looking like we would have to wait until October to get the next season. Netflix has other plans, and the series will be released before the end of the summer.

Production Status

Netflix has officially confirmed the production of Sex Education season 3. This was after some rescheduling thanks to COVID-19. The first episode’s script was revealed, which is sure to be a big hit with fans. We will hopefully see photos from the set in the near future.

The Netflix UK & Ireland Twitter had their reveal about Sexual Education starting production.

Netflix UK Twitter released some behind-the-scene photos of the set for Sex education.

