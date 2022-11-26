This Powerful Bike of Royal Enfield Launched in New Avatar, Will Get a Lot with New Colors

- Advertisement -

Royal Enfield Himalayan has now been launched in the market with three more new colours. Apart from these colours, the bike will also be available in Pine Green, Granite Black and Gravel Grey. Apart from this, some minor changes have also been made in the features of this bike.

Royal Enfield has introduced its famous bike Himalayan in the market by updating it with new colors and some minor changes. The company has added Glacier Blue, Dune Brown and Sleet Black shades of color to this powerful adventure bike. It is being told that these three colors are inspired by the views seen on the Himalayas. The company says that the Glacier Blue color has been taken from the cold glaciers of the Himalayas. At the same time, the Dune Brown color is said to be inspired by the Nubra Valley and the dunes of Ladakh. The discontinued slit pattern is back again. It has been launched in a new version named Sleet Black.

Now this Himalayan Bike will be Available in 6 Colors:

Customers will now get Himalayan bikes in 6 colours. Along with the three new colours, the bike will also be available in Pine Green, Granite Black and Gravel Grey. At the same time, the company has decided not to bring this bike in Gravel Grey, Rocker Red and Lake Blue shades. Apart from this, the company has given a new debossed logo to the Royal Enfield Himalayan, which is visible on the grille section and side paneling.

What is The Update Regarding the Features:

USB charging port is also given in Royal Enfield Himalayan. Its initial price has been kept at Rs 2.16 lakh. Whereas the price of Glacier Blue and Sleek Black color variants is Rs 2.23 lakh. Also, buying this bike in Dune Brown color will cost you Rs 2.22 lakh. As of now, no mechanical changes have been made to the vehicle.

Power and Performance:

The bike is powered by a 411cc, air-cooled, SOHC engine. This vehicle engine with 4 stroke engine generates power of 24.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm and peak torque of 32 Nm at 4,000-4,500 rpm. Coming with 5-speed gearbox transmission, this bike also has features like dual channel anti lock braking system (ABS), switchable rear ABS, hazard lamp.

This bike has 21 inch front and 17 inch rear wheel. It has telescopic front forks at the front and monoshock suspension at the rear. According to reports, Royal Enfield is also working on a new model of the Himalayan. Which will be based on 450cc liquid cooled engine. Most probably this vehicle can be launched in the market by next year.