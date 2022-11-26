Pravaig Defy: Electric SUV with 500Km Range Launched, Check Price

- Advertisement -

The company is offering 8 years warranty with the Pravaig Defy’s battery, the company says that its battery will last for 5 lakh kilometers easily. Its booking has been started through the official website of the company.

The number of electric vehicles is increasing rapidly in the country, where leading automakers are preparing to bring new vehicles, while startups have increased the competition in this segment even more. In this sequence, Bengaluru based startup Pravaig has today launched its first electric SUV Pravaig Defy in the domestic market. The company has currently introduced this SUV with an introductory price of Rs 39.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here you need to know that, at present, this electric SUV is not completely ready, the company says that some work is left on its interior and finishing. It is expected that its delivery can be started by the third quarter of next year. Customers can book this SUV online through the company’s official website for a token amount of Rs 51,000.

How is The Design of This Electric SUV:

The company has given a crossover type design to the Pravaig Defy, this SUV is quite attractive to look at. Although its look can remind you of the famous SUV of Range Rover to a great extent. Sharp cuts and LED lighting have been given in its front. The exterior of the model that the company has introduced is decorated with a dual color theme, its angular windows and sloping roof give the SUV a sporty stance. At the rear, character lines cover the entire tailgate and width. Like the rear, the company has used LEDs very well.

The company says that it has been given a dynamic shape and its styling is inspired by the MK1 model. Panoramic sunroof will be given as standard in this SUV. In the SUV, the company has used 18-inch alloy wheels and 255/65R18 size tyres. It also gets aero covers which Preveg says helps in increasing the range by up to 10 kms, especially on the highway.

A Look at The Interiors:

The interior of the model that the company launched today is not yet fully ready, although the company says that its interior has been made from sustainable fabric, which is a recycled material. The seater also gets power adjustment and ventilation, which works according to the temperature of the cabin. This is a great feature for long drives. A 15.6-inch touchscreen display is being given inside the car, which has been placed in the center of the dashboard. Over-the-top (OTA) updates will also be available in this SUV equipped with 5G connectivity feature.

In Pravaig Defy, the company has given dual electric motor set-up, which generates power of 407hp and torque of 620Nm. This power output is what helps the SUV compete with the likes of the already existing Audi e-tron, Mercedes Benz EQC and Jaguar iPace in the market.

Pravaig Defy Electric SUV Features

As features, the Pravaig Defy electric SUV has also been given mood lighting, multiple wireless charger, high-power USB-C port, so that you can charge your laptop as well. The SUV comes with a unique key card, but it can also be locked and unlocked using the connected car technology of the smartphone.

Features like Adaptive LED headlamp, 360-degree camera, OTA update, tire pressure monitoring system, 6 airbags are being given in this SUV. Although the company has not yet shared much information about its features, it is expected that it will be introduced in the market as a strong electric vehicle.

Battery Range and Charging Facility:

The company has used a battery pack of 90.9kWh capacity in this electric SUV and this battery gives it a driving range of up to 500 km. Dhaval Khullar, co-founder of Preveg, told in a conversation that, “The driving range of this SUV is 500 kilometers. This SUV is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 5 seconds. Its top speed will be 210 kilometers per hour.” Its battery gets charged from 0 to 80% in just half an hour.

For charging, Dhaval says, “It can also be charged by connecting it to a normal domestic 15 ampere socket, but it will take about 18 to 20 hours for the battery to be fully charged. The SUV gets fully charged in 10 hours when connected to a charger. However, a wall socket requires a three-phase connection in your home. Since the SUV supports the CCS-2 protocol, it can be used in almost every way Can be charged. This SUV also gets charged with a DC set-up of 150kW.”

Warranty & Service:

8 years warranty is being given with its battery. Regarding the battery life, Dhaval said that as long as the battery is holding 100 percent charging, there is no problem. Generally, a battery is considered degraded when its charging-hold capacity reaches 70 percent. Because after coming to 70 percent position, the driving range reduces and it will take about 8 to 10 years for the Defy electric SUV to reach this condition. When the battery reaches the degraded position then it needs to be replaced. However, it also depends on how much your vehicle has been driven. Dhawal says that the charge holding capacity of the SUV’s battery will reach 70 percent only after running for 5 lakh kms.

What is The Plan Regarding Delivery:

Dhaval told that, at present this SUV is being sold through online platform and soon we are engaged in expanding our dealership network. After which the customers will be able to buy it through the dealership as well. Regarding the booking, Dhaval said that, even before the launch, we have received orders for about 800 units of this SUV and the delivery of this vehicle can be started from the third quarter of next year. The company will deliver it in the initial phase from Delhi and Bengaluru, which will later be started in other cities of the country as well. Pravaig has not shared any data about its dealerships, but the company says that its service will be available in 34,000 pincodes of the country.

Pravaig forayed into the electric vehicle industry in 2011 with a Research and Development Center in Jaipur. For the last 11 years, the company has prepared prototypes of three electric vehicles. Now the company has introduced its first electric SUV Defy EV. This start-up has been started by three youngsters, including co-founders Dhawal Khullar, Siddharth Bagri and Ram Dwivedi.