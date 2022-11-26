Can’t Take Your Eyes Off The New Innova Hycross! MPV Introduced with Tremendous Features and Looks

- Advertisement -

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has officially introduced its much awaited MPV car Toyota Innova Hycross in the domestic market today. The new Innova Highcross comes with advanced features and technology along with major changes that make it completely different from the current Innova Crysta. It is an MPV built on Toyota’s modular TNGA-C platform and the most interesting thing is that the front wheel drive (FWD) system has been used in this MPV based on the ladder frame body.

Booking of Innova Hycross:

The company has only showcased the new Innova Hycross for now and its pricing will be announced by mid-January next year. The company has started its official bookings from today itself and both the petrol and strong hybrid versions come in four variants respectively. The customers can choose from two petrol variants (G and GX) and three petrol-hybrid variants VX, ZX and ZX(O). The car is available with 7-seat and 8-seat options, and customers can book it for a token amount of Rs. 50,000.

How Is The Design Of The Car:

The company has decorated the Innova Hycross with SUV styling, its front look will make you look more attractive. It features a hexagonal grille with chrome borders, sleek LED headlights, muscular front bumper and large vents. The 18-inch alloy wheels and under body cladding enhance the side profile of the MPV. It also gets two-tone outside rear view mirrors (ORVM’s), which come with integrated LED turn signals.

Innova Highcross is bigger than Crysta:

Talking about the size, this MPV is about 20 mm longer than the current Innova Crysta. Its length is 4755 mm and width is 1850 mm. Although there has been no change in the height, its height remains the same at 1795 mm, while the wheelbase has been increased by 100 mm, which now stands at 2850 mm. Overall, the change in size makes this MPV better in terms of comfort and space.

Interior of Innova Hycross:

Toyota has equipped its new Innova Hycross with advanced features and technology. A 10.1-inch infotainment display has been given in this car. Its cabin has been given a modern layout as well as all-black and black/brown dual tone interiors. Multi function steering wheel with infotainment display, digital instrument cluster is available on the dashboard. Although the gear lever is positioned slightly higher in the center console, it gets features like electronic parking brake and hill hold.

You Get These Special Features:

Other features include captain seat with foot-rest in its second row. Apart from this, connected car tech, over-the-air (OTA) updates, panoramic sunroof, roof mounted air condition (AC) vents, wireless charging, ventilated seats and ambient lighting make this car even better. Another special thing that can be seen in the cabin of this car is that it has been provided with ottoman seats, which come with reclining function. For the second row, JBL Premium 9 speaker system (with subwoofer) has also been provided.